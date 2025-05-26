Great pictures as Montrose Music Festival is another smash hit

Montrose Music Festival struck the high notes on a packed weekend of entertainment for all ages.

The organisers’ efforts in bringing almost 100 acts to the town was rewarded with a huge turnout at the High Street stage on Saturday.

Emerald Sunday, Florence Jack and Ben Walker were among the names who performed there.

Youngsters from the Gordon School of Highland Dancing were also a hit with the crowd.

In the packed pubs, there was something for every musical taste.

The fun continued on Sunday with a family fun day at Union Park Community Sports Hub.

Photographer Paul Reid joined the revellers at Montrose Music Festival.