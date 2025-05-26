Great pictures as Montrose Music Festival is another smash hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Great pictures as Montrose Music Festival is another smash hit

Montrose Music Festival organisers delivered a packed weekend programme for fans in the open air and local pubs.

Highland dancers in the sunshine at a packed Montrose Music Festival. Image: Paul Reid
Highland dancers in the sunshine at a packed Montrose Music Festival. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Montrose Music Festival struck the high notes on a packed weekend of entertainment for all ages.

The organisers’ efforts in bringing almost 100 acts to the town was rewarded with a huge turnout at the High Street stage on Saturday.

Emerald Sunday, Florence Jack and Ben Walker were among the names who performed there.

Youngsters from the Gordon School of Highland Dancing were also a hit with the crowd.

In the packed pubs, there was something for every musical taste.

The fun continued on Sunday with a family fun day at Union Park Community Sports Hub.

Photographer Paul Reid joined the revellers at Montrose Music Festival.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
The Gordon School of Dancing entertain in the sunshine.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
Florence Jack on stage.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
Eye Level playing at the Northern Vaults.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
Fun in front of the main stage.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
Emerald Sunday soak up the applause.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
Sandra-Anne Davidson, Fiona Mathers, Linda Doig and Edna McGurk enjoy the festival.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
Ganked playing at the Market Arms.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
Dancing in the sunshine.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
Main stage music.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
Families enjoy the festival.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
Cover Daddy playing at a packed Star Bar.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
Olivia Taggart, 4, having her face painted by Angela Cooper.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
Florence Jack on the main stage.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
Gordon School of Dancing entertain the High Street crowds.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
Fans packed the area in front of the main stage.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
Main stage music.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
Cover Daddy at the Star Bar.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
Toddler Tommy Ross (18 months) plays it cool.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
A highland fling from the Gordon School of Dancing.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
On the High Street stage.
Montrose Music Festival 2025.
Finishing touches for Olivia Taggart, 4, from face painter Angela Cooper.

 

 

