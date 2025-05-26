News Great pictures as Montrose Music Festival is another smash hit Montrose Music Festival organisers delivered a packed weekend programme for fans in the open air and local pubs. Highland dancers in the sunshine at a packed Montrose Music Festival. Image: Paul Reid By Graham Brown May 26 2025, 6:00am May 26 2025, 6:00am Share Great pictures as Montrose Music Festival is another smash hit Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5252685/montrose-music-festival-picture-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Montrose Music Festival struck the high notes on a packed weekend of entertainment for all ages. The organisers’ efforts in bringing almost 100 acts to the town was rewarded with a huge turnout at the High Street stage on Saturday. Emerald Sunday, Florence Jack and Ben Walker were among the names who performed there. Youngsters from the Gordon School of Highland Dancing were also a hit with the crowd. In the packed pubs, there was something for every musical taste. The fun continued on Sunday with a family fun day at Union Park Community Sports Hub. Photographer Paul Reid joined the revellers at Montrose Music Festival. The Gordon School of Dancing entertain in the sunshine. Florence Jack on stage. Eye Level playing at the Northern Vaults. Fun in front of the main stage. Emerald Sunday soak up the applause. Sandra-Anne Davidson, Fiona Mathers, Linda Doig and Edna McGurk enjoy the festival. Ganked playing at the Market Arms. Dancing in the sunshine. Main stage music. Families enjoy the festival. Cover Daddy playing at a packed Star Bar. Olivia Taggart, 4, having her face painted by Angela Cooper. Florence Jack on the main stage. Gordon School of Dancing entertain the High Street crowds. Fans packed the area in front of the main stage. Main stage music. Cover Daddy at the Star Bar. Toddler Tommy Ross (18 months) plays it cool. A highland fling from the Gordon School of Dancing. On the High Street stage. Finishing touches for Olivia Taggart, 4, from face painter Angela Cooper.
