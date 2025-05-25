News Multiple fire crews battle blaze at Ladybank Recycling Centre for five hours The fire started in an area of the landfill shortly after 10am. By Neil Henderson May 25 2025, 1:29pm May 25 2025, 1:29pm Share Multiple fire crews battle blaze at Ladybank Recycling Centre for five hours Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5252693/ladybank-recycling-centre-fire/ Copy Link 0 comment The landfill site at Ladybank. Firefighters have battled a blaze for over five hours at Ladybank Recycling Centre. Three appliances, plus a water carrier vehicle were called to the landfill area of the facility shortly after 10am on Sunday. The fire started shortly after 10am, with the alarm raised by a member of the public. Smoke drifting from the site was affecting drivers using the A92 for a time until the fire was brought under control. A spokesperson from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert to a fire at Ladybank Recycling Centre at 10.10am on Sunday. “Three appliances, one each from Glenrothes, Cupar and Kirkcaldy, as well as a water carrier, were dispatched ot the scene. “Officers were required to tackle a fire within approximately a 300 m sq area within the landfill site, which was alight.” “There are no reported injuries from the incident. “The stop call was given at around 3pm with crews returning to their stations a short time after.” Last month, firefighters fought a fire for over 16 hours within the same landfill site at Ladybank.
