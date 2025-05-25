Multiple fire crews battle blaze at Ladybank Recycling Centre for five hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multiple fire crews battle blaze at Ladybank Recycling Centre for five hours

The fire started in an area of the landfill shortly after 10am.

By Neil Henderson
The landfill site at Ladybank.
Firefighters have battled a blaze for over five hours at Ladybank Recycling Centre.

Three appliances, plus a water carrier vehicle were called to the landfill area of the facility shortly after 10am on Sunday.

The fire started shortly after 10am, with the alarm raised by a member of the public.

Smoke drifting from the site was affecting drivers using the A92 for a time until the fire was brought under control.

A spokesperson from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert to a fire at Ladybank Recycling Centre at 10.10am on Sunday.

“Three appliances, one each from Glenrothes, Cupar and Kirkcaldy, as well as a water carrier, were dispatched ot the scene.

“Officers were required to tackle a fire within approximately a 300 m sq area within the landfill site, which was alight.”

“There are no reported injuries from the incident.

“The stop call was given at around 3pm with crews returning to their stations a short time after.”

Last month, firefighters fought a fire for over 16 hours within the same landfill site at Ladybank.

 

