Multiple fire crews battle blaze at Ladybank Recycling Centre for five hours

Firefighters have battled a blaze for over five hours at Ladybank Recycling Centre.

Three appliances, plus a water carrier vehicle were called to the landfill area of the facility shortly after 10am on Sunday.

The fire started shortly after 10am, with the alarm raised by a member of the public.

Smoke drifting from the site was affecting drivers using the A92 for a time until the fire was brought under control.

A spokesperson from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert to a fire at Ladybank Recycling Centre at 10.10am on Sunday.

“Three appliances, one each from Glenrothes, Cupar and Kirkcaldy, as well as a water carrier, were dispatched ot the scene.

“Officers were required to tackle a fire within approximately a 300 m sq area within the landfill site, which was alight.”

“There are no reported injuries from the incident.

“The stop call was given at around 3pm with crews returning to their stations a short time after.”

Last month, firefighters fought a fire for over 16 hours within the same landfill site at Ladybank.