Riverside McDonald’s takes step forward – but where else in Dundee was considered?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Riverside McDonald’s takes step forward – but where else in Dundee was considered?

A full planning application has been submitted seeking permission for a McDonald's restaurant to be built at Riverside.

By Laura Devlin
How the new Dundee Riverside McDonald's could look.
How the new Riverside McDonald's could look. Image: McDonald's

A full planning application has been lodged for a new McDonald’s restaurant in Dundee.

Plans for a new premises to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue were first unveiled in August last year.

The site was previously earmarked for a 24/7 Burger King and coffee shop drive-through.

However, the fast food giant later withdrew the application, citing council feedback.

But in March, it was announced the development was back on the table and a public consultation was held giving people the opportunity to have their say on revised plans.

Now, a fresh application has been submitted to Dundee City Council.

And in a ‘town centre first assessment’ submitted with the application, a list of alternative locations considered for the development were detailed.

But where else in Dundee did McDonald’s rule out for new restaurant site? The Courier takes a look.

Former Arnold Clark showroom

In the assessment submitted with the Riverside application, McDonald’s details that the Dock Street building formerly home to Arnold Clark is “significantly larger” that what they require.

The premises has lain empty since the longstanding Vauxhall dealership shut in December 2023.

Plans to transform the former East Dock Street car showroom into a restaurant.
The former Arnold Clark car showroom on East Dock Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The wider site, however, is too small to accommodate the drive-through proposals.

McDonald’s also highlighted the Reform Street premises – roughly 10 minutes walk away – saying this would be too close to justify opening another restaurant at Dock Street.

In February, The Courier revealed plans for the site to be transformed into a world buffet restaurant.

Seagate House

Seagate House, opposite the bus station, is a four storey building which dates from approximately 1970.

The unit is currently being marketed as as office space.

Seagate House. Image: Rightmove.

However, McDonald’s determined the ground floor space in the building would be “insufficient” to meet their requirements.

The site also does not have enough car parking space or “scope” to accommodate a drive-though.

Dundee Waterfront

Dundee City Council are currently marketing a number of sites at the Waterfront.

This includes large mixed developments, with residential uses on the upper floors and retail, café and bar units downstairs.

The under construction James Thomson House viewed from the other side of Riverside Esplanade. Image: Paul Reid.

However, the town centre first assessment details a McDonald’s drive through would not comply with the strategy of the area and would be unlikely to receive approval.

Meadowside

The former post office building on Ward Road – which was also a nightclub in the early 2000s – is another premises on the market.

However, the three-storey building is “significantly” larger than what McDonald’s requires.

The building is on the corner of Meadowside, Constitution Road and Euclid Crescent. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

And, similar to Seagate House, it also does not have sufficient car parking to support a drive-through premises.

It is also a category B-listed building, meaning demolition would not be supported.

North Lindsay Street

The former Westport Bar on North Lindsay Street is another premises on the market.

But similar to the other vacant areas considered, it is too large for McDonald’s.

The former Westport Bar on North Lindsay Street is on the market. Image: Supplied.

There is also another McDonald’s restaurant approximately 10 minutes away and it was determined a premises at North Lindsay Street would not meet commercial requirements.

West Marketgait

McDonald’s also looked at the West Marketgait site once home to a Shell garage.

The site had lain unused for more than two years before the garage was demolished last September.

The former Shell garage on West Marketgait.
The former Shell garage on West Marketgait before it was demolished. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

However, planning permission has already been granted for purpose-built accommodation to be erected on the land.

But notwithstanding this, McDonald’s says the site is too small to accommodate the restaurant and drive-through plans.

Trades Lane

The former HSS hire building on Trades Labe was also looked at by McDonald’s.

The two-storey building is currently on the market as a to-let opportunity.

However, the premises is too small for the proposed development.

More from News

The A90 at the busy Laurencekirk/Marykirk junction. Image: DC Thomson
Public inquiry avoided as final objection to £25m Laurencekirk flyover lifted
How the St Monans memorial garden to the 1975 fishing disaster will look.
£30k memorial planned for 21 St Monans men killed in fishing tragedy
Ian Gunn
Soldiers admit attack on Open Championship worker in St Andrews
Rosyth ferry
Could Rosyth-Europe ferry set sail thanks to Brexit reset?
Group of people running outside premises of Stephen Lyon Organisation in Perth
Perth schoolboy’s death inspires £10k boost for suicide charity as mum honours 'kindest boy'
View of Perth harbour with no boats
Council spends six-figure sum keeping Perth harbour open for TWO boats
Gardeners Cottage campsite sits on part of what was Noranside open prison estate. Image: William Lippe Architects
Angus Planning Ahead: Campsite expansion go-ahead and name change for WH Smith stores
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Crying biker and attempted murder trial ordered
John Harris
Cats alerted Dundee householder to late-night break-in
Missing Bridge of Allan woman traced safe and well by police.
Missing Kelty woman Natasha Pirrie, 22, traced

Conversation