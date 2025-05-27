Riverside McDonald’s takes step forward – but where else in Dundee was considered?

A full planning application has been lodged for a new McDonald’s restaurant in Dundee.

Plans for a new premises to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue were first unveiled in August last year.

The site was previously earmarked for a 24/7 Burger King and coffee shop drive-through.

However, the fast food giant later withdrew the application, citing council feedback.

But in March, it was announced the development was back on the table and a public consultation was held giving people the opportunity to have their say on revised plans.

Now, a fresh application has been submitted to Dundee City Council.

And in a ‘town centre first assessment’ submitted with the application, a list of alternative locations considered for the development were detailed.

But where else in Dundee did McDonald’s rule out for new restaurant site? The Courier takes a look.

Former Arnold Clark showroom

In the assessment submitted with the Riverside application, McDonald’s details that the Dock Street building formerly home to Arnold Clark is “significantly larger” that what they require.

The premises has lain empty since the longstanding Vauxhall dealership shut in December 2023.

The wider site, however, is too small to accommodate the drive-through proposals.

McDonald’s also highlighted the Reform Street premises – roughly 10 minutes walk away – saying this would be too close to justify opening another restaurant at Dock Street.

In February, The Courier revealed plans for the site to be transformed into a world buffet restaurant.

Seagate House

Seagate House, opposite the bus station, is a four storey building which dates from approximately 1970.

The unit is currently being marketed as as office space.

However, McDonald’s determined the ground floor space in the building would be “insufficient” to meet their requirements.

The site also does not have enough car parking space or “scope” to accommodate a drive-though.

Dundee Waterfront

Dundee City Council are currently marketing a number of sites at the Waterfront.

This includes large mixed developments, with residential uses on the upper floors and retail, café and bar units downstairs.

However, the town centre first assessment details a McDonald’s drive through would not comply with the strategy of the area and would be unlikely to receive approval.

Meadowside

The former post office building on Ward Road – which was also a nightclub in the early 2000s – is another premises on the market.

However, the three-storey building is “significantly” larger than what McDonald’s requires.

And, similar to Seagate House, it also does not have sufficient car parking to support a drive-through premises.

It is also a category B-listed building, meaning demolition would not be supported.

North Lindsay Street

The former Westport Bar on North Lindsay Street is another premises on the market.

But similar to the other vacant areas considered, it is too large for McDonald’s.

There is also another McDonald’s restaurant approximately 10 minutes away and it was determined a premises at North Lindsay Street would not meet commercial requirements.

West Marketgait

McDonald’s also looked at the West Marketgait site once home to a Shell garage.

The site had lain unused for more than two years before the garage was demolished last September.

However, planning permission has already been granted for purpose-built accommodation to be erected on the land.

But notwithstanding this, McDonald’s says the site is too small to accommodate the restaurant and drive-through plans.

Trades Lane

The former HSS hire building on Trades Labe was also looked at by McDonald’s.

The two-storey building is currently on the market as a to-let opportunity.

However, the premises is too small for the proposed development.