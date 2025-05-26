New Montrose lifeboat officially named in poignant ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Montrose lifeboat officially named in poignant ceremony

The D-class Margaret Olive has already been involved in a number of callouts since arriving on station earlier this year.

By Graham Brown
Guests at the naming ceremony for D-class Montrose lifeboat Margaret Olive. Image: Montrose RNLI/Phoenix Photography
Guests at the naming ceremony for D-class Montrose lifeboat Margaret Olive. Image: Montrose RNLI/Phoenix Photography

Montrose has officially named its new inshore lifeboat in memory of a lifelong supporter of the charity with a love of the sea.

The D-class Margaret Olive arrived on station in January.

Margaret Olive has already been launched to eight callouts. It joins the all-weather Shannon-class RNLB Ian Grant Smith at Montrose.

On Saturday, the town station staged a service of dedication for the new lifeboat.

Naming ceremony for new Montrose lifeboat.
The quayside ceremony at Montrose for the naming of lifeboat Margaret Olive. Image: Montrose RNLI/Phoenix Photography

It saw north-east man Ken Brown officially hand over the craft named in honour of his late wife.

Margaret ran a dental practice in Inverurie for almost 30 years.

She grew up in Glasgow and met Ken while at Glasgow University.

Montrose lifeboat Margaret Olive naming ceremony.
Montrose RNLI Coxswain/mechanic Scott Murray presents a quaich to Ken Brown. Image: Montrose RNLI/Phoenix Photography

The couple worked in Lancashire for around 10 years before moving to Aberdeenshire in 1981.

Margaret’s passions included sailing, outdoor adventures and travelling.

She was a lifelong supporter of the RNLI. Margaret was always grateful when at sea that its crews were available if required.

Montrose RNLI coxswain welcomes new lifeboat

The weekend ceremony was opened by Mike Neil, chairman of Montrose lifeboat management group.

The local crew and community representatives were joined by Jill Hepburn, RNLI head of region for Scotland.

The D-class lifeboat is highly manoeuvrable and ideal for operating close to shore in confined locations such as close to cliffs. It has been the charity’s workhorse for over 50 years.

Montrose RNLI coxswain/mechanic Scott Murray said: “Today is a special day for all of us here in Montrose as we celebrate our brand new inshore lifeboat, Margaret Olive.

New inshore lifeboat for Montrose RNLI.
The new inshore lifeboat Margaret Olive on the water. Image: Montrose RNLI/Phoenix Photography

“The RNLI is funded entirely by generous donations from the public.

“We’re grateful to Ken Brown for his generous donation in memory of his late wife, Margaret, who loved the sea and supported the RNLI throughout her life.

“We’re honoured to have Margaret Olive here with us in Montrose to help us save lives at sea.”

Montrose RNLI’s proud history

The new lifeboat is the latest chapter for one of the oldest lifeboat stations in the British Isles.

Montrose was established in 1800.

Its first boat was built by Henry Greathead. He was responsible for the design of Original in 1789, the first boat to be built expressly for the purpose of saving life from shipwreck.

The current Montrose station was opened in 1989.

In 2015, it became the first in Scotland to receive the revolutionary Shannon-class all-weather lifeboat.

