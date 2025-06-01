Best pictures as thousands come out for Dundee’s annual Westfest

Thousands of people descended on Dundee’s Magdalen Green to enjoy the 2025 Westfest.

The annual event took place on Sunday with revellers enjoying live music, food and drink.

The main stage was hosted by Dundee solo artist Shakey Sean (Sean Findlay Music).

He performed songs with bassist Camilo Nicholas.

Also on stage were Zack Gibson, 15; Marcel & St. John, aka Ryan Wighton and Jake Hogg; Marley Davidson; James Liandu Music; and English folk rock singer Steph Fraser.

The stage was named after Sarah Buick, who tragically fell to her death while walking on Ben Nevis in 2021.

There was also plenty of food, drink and crafts stalls to grab a treat from.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture all the best moments of the day.