Best pictures as thousands come out for Dundee’s annual Westfest

Revellers descended on Magdalen Green to enjoy live music, food and drink on Big Sunday.

Westfest festival at Magdalen Green. Josh, Vinnie, Jax and Reggie enjoy an ice cream. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Westfest festival at Magdalen Green. Josh, Vinnie, Jax and Reggie enjoy an ice cream. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton, Katherine Ferries, Kenny Smith

Thousands of people descended on Dundee’s Magdalen Green to enjoy the 2025 Westfest.

The annual event took place on Sunday with revellers enjoying live music, food and drink.

The main stage was hosted by Dundee solo artist Shakey Sean (Sean Findlay Music).

He performed songs with bassist Camilo Nicholas.

Also on stage were Zack Gibson, 15; Marcel & St. John, aka Ryan Wighton and Jake Hogg; Marley Davidson; James Liandu Music; and English folk rock singer Steph Fraser.

The stage was named after Sarah Buick, who tragically fell to her death while walking on Ben Nevis in 2021.

There was also plenty of food, drink and crafts stalls to grab a treat from.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture all the best moments of the day.

Marcel & St John performing.
Gleadhraich on the main stage.
Thousands of people descended on Dundee’s Magdalen Green to enjoy the 2025 Westfest.
Gleadhraich play the main stage.
Music fans.
Gleadhraich play on the main stage.
The O’Neil, Taylor and Hodge family enjoy their day.
5-year-old Isla McKearns from Carnoustie shows off her colourful hair extensions.
Streamer, a Brechin band heading for Glastonbury this year, play on the main stage.
WestFest, a community festival held annually at Magdalen Green.
Locals enjoy the fun fair rides.
Locals enjoy the fun fair rides.
Locals danced along to Streamer as they played on the main stage.
Locals enjoy the fun fair rides.
WestFest fun.
The Mann family from the Perth Rd enjoy the day.
WestFest.
Locals enjoy the music.
Locals enjoy the fun fair rides.
Justine Beverley plays on one of the music stages.
The Collins and Henkel families from the west end enjoy the day.
Locals enjoy the fun fair rides.
Locals danced along to Streamer as they played the main stage.
WestFest.
Shelter was required during the showers as locals enjoyed the music.
Locals enjoy the fun fair rides.
Locals enjoy the music.
Locals enjoy the fun fair rides.
Shelter was required during the rain showers as locals enjoyed the music.
Locals enjoy the fun fair rides.
Locals enjoy the fun fair rides at Westfest.
Josh, Vinnie, Jax, and Reggie enjoy an ice cream.
Gleadhraich play on the main stage.
WestFest, a community festival held annually at Magdalen Green.

 

