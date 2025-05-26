Former Fife ice dancer, 91, ‘overwhelmed’ by return to rink after 60 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Fife ice dancer, 91, ‘overwhelmed’ by return to rink after 60 years

Ena McKinlay performed across Europe in her younger days and was delighted to get back on the ice in her wheelchair.

By Claire Warrender

A former ice dancer who performed across Europe has returned to the rink where it all started, after a 60-year break.

Ena McKinlay, 91, first stepped onto the ice in Kirkcaldy as a five-year-old alongside twin sister Greta and older sister Lucy.

And the rink soon became their second home.

Kirkcaldy woman Ena McKinlay as a young woman, jumping on the air at the ice rink
Ena as a young woman, jumping through the air in her ice skates. Image: Supplied.

Ena and Greta were once grounded for being naughty, but Lucy, determined not to miss a day of skating, helped them climb out of a bedroom window so the trio could head back to the rink.

Eventually, Ena went on to perform in spectacular ice shows across the UK and Europe, including a stand-out performance in Madrid.

And it wasn’t just memories she made on the ice.

Ena also met her beloved husband David at Fife Ice Arena during their late teens.

Now a resident of Finavon Care Home in Glenrothes, Ena has finally returned to the Kirkcaldy rink with other residents and staff.

Kirkcaldy ice rink trip ‘overwhelming’

She took to the ice in a wheelchair and was delighted to enjoy several circuits.

She said: “The rink gave me so much – skating, unforgettable memories and even my late husband.

“To be back there after all these years was overwhelming.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for making it happen.”

Finavon Court manager Dawn Hunter added: “You’re never too old to experience something magical.

“And we’re so proud to be part of making wishes like this come true.”

Conversation