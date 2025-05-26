Former Fife ice dancer, 91, ‘overwhelmed’ by return to rink after 60 years

A former ice dancer who performed across Europe has returned to the rink where it all started, after a 60-year break.

Ena McKinlay, 91, first stepped onto the ice in Kirkcaldy as a five-year-old alongside twin sister Greta and older sister Lucy.

And the rink soon became their second home.

Ena and Greta were once grounded for being naughty, but Lucy, determined not to miss a day of skating, helped them climb out of a bedroom window so the trio could head back to the rink.

Eventually, Ena went on to perform in spectacular ice shows across the UK and Europe, including a stand-out performance in Madrid.

And it wasn’t just memories she made on the ice.

Ena also met her beloved husband David at Fife Ice Arena during their late teens.

Now a resident of Finavon Care Home in Glenrothes, Ena has finally returned to the Kirkcaldy rink with other residents and staff.

Kirkcaldy ice rink trip ‘overwhelming’

She took to the ice in a wheelchair and was delighted to enjoy several circuits.

She said: “The rink gave me so much – skating, unforgettable memories and even my late husband.

“To be back there after all these years was overwhelming.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for making it happen.”

Finavon Court manager Dawn Hunter added: “You’re never too old to experience something magical.

“And we’re so proud to be part of making wishes like this come true.”