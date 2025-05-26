List of changes to services as entrance to St Andrews bus station closes for 2 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
List of changes to services as entrance to St Andrews bus station closes for 2 days

Several Stagecoach East Scotland services will be affected.

By Lindsey Hamilton
St Andrews bus station. Image: Google Maps
St Andrews bus station. Image: Google Maps

Bus services in St Andrews will see a series of changes this week as the entrance to the station is closed.

Work will be taking place at the entrance to St Andrews bus station on Wednesday and Thursday.

As a result, several Stagecoach East Scotland services will be affected.

The operator says the following changes will be in place:

  • Services X24, X59 and 787 will drop off and pick up at the Old Course bus stop on the A91, and a shuttle bus will operate from the bus station to take passengers to and from this stop
  • Services X58, X60 and X60A will drop passengers off at the stop on City Road before turning around at the roundabout at the Old Guardbridge Road and heading back up to the stop at Alexandra Place
  • Service 95 will drop passengers off at the stop on City Road before turning around at the roundabout at the Old Guardbridge Road and heading to the stop on St Marys Place outside the student union
  • Service 99 will come up through Petheram Bridge car park and serve both stops in the car park, also stopping at the stop on City Road to pick up any passengers
  • All St Andrews town services and services 42A, 59 and 65 will continue to use the station but will have to come in through the exit

Earlier this month, The Courier hopped on board the new 787 St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport bus after its launch.

