List of changes to services as entrance to St Andrews bus station closes for 2 days

Bus services in St Andrews will see a series of changes this week as the entrance to the station is closed.

Work will be taking place at the entrance to St Andrews bus station on Wednesday and Thursday.

As a result, several Stagecoach East Scotland services will be affected.

The operator says the following changes will be in place:

Services X24 , X59 and 787 will drop off and pick up at the Old Course bus stop on the A91, and a shuttle bus will operate from the bus station to take passengers to and from this stop

, and will drop off and pick up at the Old Course bus stop on the A91, and a shuttle bus will operate from the bus station to take passengers to and from this stop Services X58 , X60 and X60A will drop passengers off at the stop on City Road before turning around at the roundabout at the Old Guardbridge Road and heading back up to the stop at Alexandra Place

, and will drop passengers off at the stop on City Road before turning around at the roundabout at the Old Guardbridge Road and heading back up to the stop at Alexandra Place Service 95 will drop passengers off at the stop on City Road before turning around at the roundabout at the Old Guardbridge Road and heading to the stop on St Marys Place outside the student union

will drop passengers off at the stop on City Road before turning around at the roundabout at the Old Guardbridge Road and heading to the stop on St Marys Place outside the student union Service 99 will come up through Petheram Bridge car park and serve both stops in the car park, also stopping at the stop on City Road to pick up any passengers

will come up through Petheram Bridge car park and serve both stops in the car park, also stopping at the stop on City Road to pick up any passengers All St Andrews town services and services 42A, 59 and 65 will continue to use the station but will have to come in through the exit

Earlier this month, The Courier hopped on board the new 787 St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport bus after its launch.