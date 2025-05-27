Angus Planning Ahead: Campsite expansion go-ahead and name change for WH Smith stores

Approval has been given to a caravan and campsite upgrade in the grounds of a former Angus jail.

The campsite is already in place at Gardeners Cottage on what was previously Noranside open prison estate.

It was initially set up as a five-pitch facility under a Camping and Caravanning Club exemption certificate in 2019.

Angus Council planning officials have now granted change of use permission under delegated powers which will lift the ‘members only’ status.

The green light means new pitches and improved welfare facilities for visitors can be created.

The council’s handling report stated: “The proposal would allow for an expansion of the existing business and an improvement to the tourism facilities on offer at the site.

“The applicant resides at Gardeners Cottage, adjacent to the site, and a condition is attached to ensure this property is only occupied by someone associated with the campsite operation.”

Former WH Smith stores name change

The replacement name for WH Smith may soon appear on Arbroath and Montrose outlets.

TG Jones has applied for permission to put new signs on the long-established shops at 196-212 High Street, Arbroath and 59-61 High Street in Montrose.

Earlier this year, WH Smith sold its 500 high street stores to Modella Capital.

The Angus outlets were part of the £76 million deal for the 233-year-old company.

TG Jones says the signs will be like-for-like replacements.

This will ensure that no historic features of the conservation area properties are covered up.

The separate applications will be considered in due course.

Friockheim cottages proposal

There are plans for the redevelopment of historic cottages in the village of Friockheim.

An application has come forward to replace 10/11 Gardyne Street and add a detached bungalow in the large rear garden area.

The single storey cottages sit next to the Star Inn and the former village post office.

A design statement from Ian Rodger Architects says they are in a poor condition.

The proposal is to create an infill with the two new homes on the street façade.

Each would be a two-storey, three bedroom house.

The proposed two-bedroom bungalow would be accessed by a pend from Gardyne Street.

The application is yet to be determined.

Muirhead garden home

Permission is being sought for a new house in a Muirhead garden.

The application has been submitted for the property at 7 Newtyle Road.

Plans show a two-storey, three-bedroom home on a 477 square metre site. The applicants say around 450 sq m of garden would remain.

The proposed house would be finished in light render and Denfind stone, with a natural slate roof.

Angus Council is yet to determine the application.

