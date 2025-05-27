Angus Planning Ahead: Campsite expansion go-ahead and name change for WH Smith stores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Campsite expansion go-ahead and name change for WH Smith stores

The latest Angus planning round-up also includes applications for new family homes in the villages of Friockheim and Muirhead.

By Graham Brown
Gardeners Cottage campsite sits on part of what was Noranside open prison estate. Image: William Lippe Architects
Gardeners Cottage campsite sits on part of what was Noranside open prison estate. Image: William Lippe Architects

Approval has been given to a caravan and campsite upgrade in the grounds of a former Angus jail.

The campsite is already in place at Gardeners Cottage on what was previously Noranside open prison estate.

It was initially set up as a five-pitch facility under a Camping and Caravanning Club exemption certificate in 2019.

Angus Council planning officials have now granted change of use permission under delegated powers which will lift the ‘members only’ status.

Campsite in grounds of former Angus open prison at Noranside.
Gardeners Cottage campsite is becoming increasingly popular with visitors. Image: William Lippe Architects

The green light means new pitches and improved welfare facilities for visitors can be created.

The council’s handling report stated: “The proposal would allow for an expansion of the existing business and an improvement to the tourism facilities on offer at the site.

“The applicant resides at Gardeners Cottage, adjacent to the site, and a condition is attached to ensure this property is only occupied by someone associated with the campsite operation.”

Former WH Smith stores name change

The replacement name for WH Smith may soon appear on Arbroath and Montrose outlets.

TG Jones has applied for permission to put new signs on the long-established shops at 196-212 High Street, Arbroath and 59-61 High Street in Montrose.

Earlier this year, WH Smith sold its 500 high street stores to Modella Capital.

Forfar WH Smith store in Arbroath.
An architect’s impression of how the new branding will look on the Arbroath store. Image: Supplied

The Angus outlets were part of the £76 million deal for the 233-year-old company.

TG Jones says the signs will be like-for-like replacements.

This will ensure that no historic features of the conservation area properties are covered up.

The separate applications will be considered in due course.

Friockheim cottages proposal

There are plans for the redevelopment of historic cottages in the village of Friockheim.

An application has come forward to replace 10/11 Gardyne Street and add a detached bungalow in the large rear garden area.

The single storey cottages sit next to the Star Inn and the former village post office.

Cottages in Gardyne Street, Friockheim.
The cottages front Gardyne Street in Friockheim. Image: Google

A design statement from Ian Rodger Architects says they are in a poor condition.

The proposal is to create an infill with the two new homes on the street façade.

Each would be a two-storey, three bedroom house.

The proposed two-bedroom bungalow would be accessed by a pend from Gardyne Street.

The application is yet to be determined.

Muirhead garden home

Permission is being sought for a new house in a Muirhead garden.

The application has been submitted for the property at 7 Newtyle Road.

Plans show a two-storey, three-bedroom home on a 477 square metre site. The applicants say around 450 sq m of garden would remain.

The proposed house would be finished in light render and Denfind stone, with a natural slate roof.

Angus Council is yet to determine the application.

The Angus Council planning portal links to the applications can be found at:

Noranside caravan site

Arbroath TG Jones signs

Montrose TG Jones signs

Friockheim houses

Muirhead home

