Perth schoolboy’s death inspires £10k boost for suicide charity as mum honours ‘kindest boy’

Friends and family of a Perth schoolboy who took his own life have raised almost £10,000 for a local suicide charity.

Mum Michelle Milne led a team of Edinburgh Marathon runners who completed Sunday’s race in memory of her son Flynn.

The Bertha Park High School pupil died as a result of suicide last year.

He was just 15.

Michelle turned to the Stephen Lyon Organisation for help dealing with her grief.

And now she and Flynn’s brother Charley, along with a group of friends, have delivered a huge boost to the charity’s fortunes.

Michelle told The Courier it’s the perfect way to honour her beautiful boy.

“Flynn was one of a kind,” she said.

“He was the kindest person you could meet. He would have done anything for anybody.”

‘Be More Flynn’, stay Stephen Lyon Organisation fundraisers

The Stephen Lyon Organisation was set up by Crook of Devon mum Jackie Lyon after she too lost her son to suicide.

Its counselling helped Michelle to process her grief – and the emotions of anger, blame, guilt, and confusion that came with it.

And through it all, she found focus in staying active, finding comfort in running with her little dog Eddie.

That grew into a plan to take on the Edinburgh Marathon with friends.

The Stephen Lyon Organisation was the natural choice for their fundraising endeavours.

And by the weekend the “Be More Flynn” team had raised more than £9,500 from 357 supporters.

Support is nothing short of remarkable

The Stephen Lyon Organisation recently opened a base in Perth city centre.

It has moved from its old base in Kinross to new premises in St Paul’s Square.

The charity supports people who have lost a loved one to suicide, as well as those who are at risk themselves.

The money raised by Flynn’s friends and family will pay for new flooring, as well as a kitchen area and other improvements.

Jackie Lyon trained as a trauma counsellor following son Stephen’s death from suicide aged 21.

The charity’s logo is based on one of Stephen’s drawings.

She said she and Michelle had both found a way to honour their sons’ memories while offering hope and support to others.

“This donation is nothing short of remarkable,” she said.

“It’s going to make so much difference to our charity and to the people we can support here.”

Supporters can still donate to the Be More Flynn JustGiving page here.

The Stephen Lyon Organisation‘s new base is at 12 St Paul’s Square, Perth.

People can also telephone 07547 409659 for support.