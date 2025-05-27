Perth schoolboy’s death inspires £10k boost for suicide charity as mum honours ‘kindest boy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth schoolboy’s death inspires £10k boost for suicide charity as mum honours ‘kindest boy’

Bertha Park pupil Flynn Milne was just 15 when he took his own life.

By Morag Lindsay
Group of people running outside premises of Stephen Lyon Organisation in Perth
Stephen Lyon Organisation founder Jackie Lyon, centre, with supporters Lucy Sharp, Lynzi Chalk, Jennie Hurrel, Charley Milne, Michelle Milne and Louise Laing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Friends and family of a Perth schoolboy who took his own life have raised almost £10,000 for a local suicide charity.

Mum Michelle Milne led a team of Edinburgh Marathon runners who completed Sunday’s race in memory of her son Flynn.

The Bertha Park High School pupil died as a result of suicide last year.

He was just 15.

Michelle turned to the Stephen Lyon Organisation for help dealing with her grief.

And now she and Flynn’s brother Charley, along with a group of friends, have delivered a huge boost to the charity’s fortunes.

Family photo of Flynn Milne seated at restaurant table
Flynn Milne’s loved ones ran the Edinburgh Marathon in aid of the Stephen Lyon Organisation. Image: Supplied

Michelle told The Courier it’s the perfect way to honour her beautiful boy.

“Flynn was one of a kind,” she said.

“He was the kindest person you could meet. He would have done anything for anybody.”

‘Be More Flynn’, stay Stephen Lyon Organisation fundraisers

The Stephen Lyon Organisation was set up by Crook of Devon mum Jackie Lyon after she too lost her son to suicide.

Its counselling helped Michelle to process her grief – and the emotions of anger, blame, guilt, and confusion that came with it.

And through it all, she found focus in staying active, finding comfort in running with her little dog Eddie.

Group of people arms linked walking away from building with Stephen Lyon organisation logo above window
Stephen Lyon Organisation founder Jackie Lyon and volunteer Robert Hall, flanked by Lucy Sharp, Lynzi Chalk, Jennie Hurrel, Charley Milne, Michelle Milne and Louise Laing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

That grew into a plan to take on the Edinburgh Marathon with friends.

The Stephen Lyon Organisation was the natural choice for their fundraising endeavours.

And by the weekend the “Be More Flynn” team had raised more than £9,500 from 357 supporters.

Support is nothing short of remarkable

The Stephen Lyon Organisation recently opened a base in Perth city centre.

It has moved from its old base in Kinross to new premises in St Paul’s Square.

The charity supports people who have lost a loved one to suicide, as well as those who are at risk themselves.

Ground floor premises with green Stephen Logo Organisation logo above window
The Stephen Lyon Organisation’s new home at 12 St Paul’s Square, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The money raised by Flynn’s friends and family will pay for new flooring, as well as a kitchen area and other improvements.

Jackie Lyon trained as a trauma counsellor following son Stephen’s death from suicide aged 21.

The charity’s logo is based on one of Stephen’s drawings.

She said she and Michelle had both found a way to honour their sons’ memories while offering hope and support to others.

Jackie Lyon portrait
Jackie Lyon channelled her grief for son Stephen into helping others. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“This donation is nothing short of remarkable,” she said.

“It’s going to make so much difference to our charity and to the people we can support here.”

Supporters can still donate to the Be More Flynn JustGiving page here.

The Stephen Lyon Organisation‘s new base is at 12 St Paul’s Square, Perth.

People can also telephone 07547 409659 for support.

