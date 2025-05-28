7 key questions about controversial Swallow Roundabout changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 key questions about controversial Swallow Roundabout changes

The Courier takes a look at why the Dundee junction was redeveloped, who is responsible for it and what happens now after hundreds of driver complaints.

The remodelled Swallow Roundabout. Image: Luddon Construction
By Finn Nixon & Bryan Copland

Changes to the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee have proven to be highly controversial.

Hundreds of drivers have raised concerns since changes were implemented at the western entrance to the city earlier this year.

It has led to many questions about the work, including who made the decisions and what happens next.

The Courier looks at seven key questions surrounding the Swallow Roundabout.

1. What changes have been made at the Swallow Roundabout?

How the Swallow Roundabout looked before the changes. Image: Google Street View
How the roundabout looks now, with three lanes instead of two. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Traffic lights have been installed on all approaches to the Swallow Roundabout for the first time.

There are now three lanes on the roundabout instead of two, and both the north and southbound A90 approaches have three lanes.

New pedestrian and cycle paths have also been added.

The work was carried out by contractor Luddon Construction on behalf of housing developer Springfield.

2. Why were these changes required?

The changes to the Swallow Roundabout were a planning condition of the Western Gateway housing development at Dykes of Gray, where hundreds of new homes have been built.

Upgrades to the junction were designed to make it easier for both cars and pedestrians to access the new estate.

As far back as 2004, the need for changes to the A90 to accommodate housing developments was raised by the Scottish Executive, now the Scottish Government.

The Western Gateway development at Dykes of Gray. Image: Springfield

A report highlighted how the “trunk road network and associated local road links on to the A90 trunk road are currently operating at, or over, capacity during peak periods”.

However, the government report also warned against a “piecemeal approach” to upgrading the A90, with The Courier reporting at the time that “small, isolated and uncoordinated improvements being taken forward by individual developers” were “likely to be disruptive to the operation of the local and trunk road network”.

3. Who was responsible for the new design?

Springfield has overseen the project.

It says it commissioned “third-party specialists” to design the changes and these were “thoroughly reviewed and approved” by authorities, including Transport Scotland.

Springfield says Dundee City Council demanded the installation of the lights – a claim we have put to the local authority without response.

However, it is unclear exactly why traffic lights were chosen as the preferred option for addressing traffic concerns and who ultimately signed off on it.

A lack of clarity on the decision-making process has been a theme at the Swallow Roundabout.

In 2008, we reported how the now-defunct Kingsway West Community Council had contacted The Courier “in a bid to clarify issues relating to the Western Gateway development after claiming its efforts to prise the information from the local authority had been largely rebuffed”.

The design of the reshaped roundabout. Image: Springfield

Our story said: “The council was asked why planning and transportation director Mike Galloway appeared keen to press ahead with a proposal for traffic lights at the Swallow Roundabout when this was considered the least desirable option in a trunk roads network management directive report.”

A copy of this report, produced by the Scottish Executive, does not appear to be available online today.

However, The Courier has now requested copies of this document from both the council and Transport Scotland.

Concerns about changes to the roundabout and the impact of the housing development were also raised more than a decade ago during the planning process.

4. Why have drivers complained?

Traffic builds at the Swallow roundabout
Traffic queueing at the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

The main complaint has been long queues caused by the traffic lights, particularly during the morning rush hour on the A90 Perth to Dundee approach.

Drivers have faced queues as far back as Longforgan on occasions and some even say their commute times have doubled.

Further concerns have also been raised about “confusing” lane markings and ‘no right turn’ signs at the junction.

5. Who is responsible for the roundabout?

Springfield remains in charge of the junction for now.

Eventually, the roundabout will come under the control of Amey, the roads agency that looks after certain trunk roads on behalf of Transport Scotland.

Amey says this handover has not happened yet.

6. Who’s leading the fight for answers on the Swallow Roundabout?

Carse of Gowrie councillors Angus Forbes (Conservative) and Alasdair Bailey (Labour) have both been vocal critics of the situation at the roundabout.

In April, Mr Forbes launched a survey asking drivers and residents to share their experiences.

More than 1,000 responded with their complaints about longer journey times and other issues.

Councillor Angus Forbes at the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Angus Forbes

The results were sent to transport secretary Fiona Hyslop, who defended the changes and declined an invitation to see the issues for herself.

Meanwhile, it was a Freedom of Information request by Mr Bailey – shared with The Courier – that uncovered the results of March’s safety audit, after Springfield had refused to publish them.

In addition, The Courier has covered the issues at the Swallow Roundabout extensively.

7. What happens now after Swallow Roundabout complaints?

A safety audit of the changes was carried out by independent experts in March.

This highlighted several issues, including the road markings, which experts said were “confusing” and could lead to crashes.

Springfield says it is still considering the details of this audit before any potential changes are made.

The developer said: “There is a strict process that needs to be adhered to, and involves multiple organisations, so it is difficult for us to predict timescales as to when we can expect the outcome of this audit.”

The results of a safety audit at the roundabout are still being considered. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Several potential solutions have been floated to improve the situation at the Swallow Roundabout.

These range from adjusting the phasing of the lights and changing the road markings, to more drastic measures like a Dundee bypass.

The Courier has been told by various agencies that traffic flows through the roundabout are being monitored in the meantime.

  • Please let us know what Swallow Roundabout questions you would like answered

