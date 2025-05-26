Missing Kelty woman Natasha Pirrie, 22, traced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Missing Kelty woman Natasha Pirrie, 22, traced

Natasha Pirrie, who had last been seen in Cowdenbeath in the early hours of Monday morning, has been traced by police.

By Ellidh Aitken
Missing Bridge of Allan woman traced safe and well by police.
Natasha Pirrie has been traced by police. Image: Police Scotland

A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Kelty has been traced by police.

Concerns had been growing for Natasha Pirrie’s welfare after she was last seen at around 1.30am on Monday (May 26) in Cowdenbeath.

However, she has now been traced and police have thanked the public for sharing its earlier appeals.

More from News

Natasha Pirrie has been traced by police. Image: Police Scotland
Public inquiry avoided as final objection to £25m Laurencekirk flyover lifted
How the St Monans memorial garden to the 1975 fishing disaster will look.
£30k memorial planned for 21 St Monans men killed in fishing tragedy
Ian Gunn
Soldiers admit attack on Open Championship worker in St Andrews
Rosyth ferry
Could Rosyth-Europe ferry set sail thanks to Brexit reset?
How the new Dundee Riverside McDonald's could look.
Riverside McDonald’s takes step forward - but where else in Dundee was considered?
Group of people running outside premises of Stephen Lyon Organisation in Perth
Perth schoolboy’s death inspires £10k boost for suicide charity as mum honours 'kindest boy'
View of Perth harbour with no boats
Council spends six-figure sum keeping Perth harbour open for TWO boats
Natasha Pirrie has been traced by police. Image: Police Scotland
Angus Planning Ahead: Campsite expansion go-ahead and name change for WH Smith stores
Natasha Pirrie has been traced by police. Image: Police Scotland
Monday court round-up — Crying biker and attempted murder trial ordered
John Harris
Cats alerted Dundee householder to late-night break-in

Conversation