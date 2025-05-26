News Missing Kelty woman Natasha Pirrie, 22, traced Natasha Pirrie, who had last been seen in Cowdenbeath in the early hours of Monday morning, has been traced by police. By Ellidh Aitken May 26 2025, 2:57pm May 26 2025, 2:57pm Share Missing Kelty woman Natasha Pirrie, 22, traced Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5253449/natasha-pirrie-missing-kelty-cowdenbeath/ Copy Link 1 comment Natasha Pirrie has been traced by police. Image: Police Scotland A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Kelty has been traced by police. Concerns had been growing for Natasha Pirrie’s welfare after she was last seen at around 1.30am on Monday (May 26) in Cowdenbeath. However, she has now been traced and police have thanked the public for sharing its earlier appeals.
