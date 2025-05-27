£30k memorial planned for 21 St Monans men killed in fishing tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

£30k memorial planned for 21 St Monans men killed in fishing tragedy

It is hoped the St Monans memorial garden will be unveiled for the 150th anniversary of the 1897 disaster.

By Claire Warrender
How the St Monans memorial garden to the 1975 fishing disaster will look.
How the St Monans memorial garden to the 1975 fishing disaster will look. Image: Fife Architects

A Fife community is creating a £30,000 memorial to 21 men killed in a 19th century fishing disaster.

Three St Monans boats, were lost after being caught in a severe storm in November 1875..

The tragedy left 11 women widowed and 43 children fatherless, and devastated the close-knit community.

St Monans from the air. Image: Shahbaz Majeed.

Two further boats from nearby Cellardyke also went down in the disaster.

Now St Monans villagers aim to commemorate the local lives lost through the creation of a memorial garden.

The area at the corner of East Street and Station Road will include vessel-shaped pedestals, one for each boat lost.

And each will be engraved with the names of the men who died.

A sculpture is also planned.

It is hoped the memorial will be unveiled in November, in time for the disaster’s 150th anniversary.

‘A place for remembrance’

The three St Monans boats – The Quest, The Beautiful Star and The Thane – went down as they returned from Norfolk.

The crews had been fishing for herring off the coast of Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth.

And the tragedy also touched the community of King’s Lynn in Norfolk, where eight of the recovered fishermen were laid to rest.

Designs for the St Monans memorial garden include the names of the 21 lost fishermen. Image: Fife Architects

The memorial has been designed by local architect Fermin Beltran Dos Santos.

And is hoped it will provide a place of reflection and remembrance.

Along with the pedestals, it will include a new community planter, seating and a community noticeboard,

Hugh Wallace, from the St Monans Memorial Garden Committee, said it would be a reminder of the sacrifices made by fishermen, both in the 1875 tragedy and throughout the village’s maritime history.

How to donate to St Monans Memorial Garden

The community is holding a series of fundraisers to pay for the project.

And an online Crowdfunder page is already up and running.

It is hoped representatives of the King’s Lynn community, and the wider fishing fraternity, will attend the official dedication ceremony.

Mr Wallace added: “The committee is dedicated to creating a beautiful and meaningful space that will stand as a testament to the village’s heritage and the enduring bravery of its fishing community.”

More from News

How the St Monans memorial garden to the 1975 fishing disaster will look. Image: Fife Architects
Dundee Dad caught up in Liverpool FC parade incident
BOTB presenter Christian Williams phoned Stirling man John Cassidy at work to tell him he had won a competition.
Stirling accountant wins £50k home makeover in first competition he has entered
How the St Monans memorial garden to the 1975 fishing disaster will look. Image: Fife Architects
Chart-topper Yungblud set to play Dundee LiveHouse
Police on St Clement Place, St Mary's, Dundee.
Man, 24, in hospital as police lock down Dundee roads after 'fight in the…
How the St Monans memorial garden to the 1975 fishing disaster will look. Image: Fife Architects
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University principal claims less than 1% of staff backed rector's ceasefire…
4
How the St Monans memorial garden to the 1975 fishing disaster will look. Image: Fife Architects
Tuesday court round-up — Window cleaning dispute and torched Ring
Brian Thoresen
Dundee man, 60, hit rival with knuckle duster and bit his head
Iconic Fife pub the Albert Hotel in North Queensferry
SNP 'wrong' to block community bid to take over 200-year-old Fife pub
2
Scottish Wool Centre in Aberfoyle
Ducks die and sheep injured in Aberfoyle dog attack
2
Barrogil House Care Home.
Carer sacked for mocking Fife dementia patient after hidden camera sting named for first…

Conversation