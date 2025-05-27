Ducks die and sheep injured in Aberfoyle dog attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ducks die and sheep injured in Aberfoyle dog attack

The incident happened at the Scottish Wool Centre.

By Isla Glen
Scottish Wool Centre in Aberfoyle
The Scottish Wool Centre in Aberfoyle. Image: Google Street View

Two ducks have been killed in a dog attack in Aberfoyle.

A sheep was also worried and suffered an injury.

The incident happened at the Scottish Wool Centre, off Main Street, on Sunday afternoon.

It is understood a brown spaniel was involved.

A post in the Aberfoyle for Everyone (Scotland, UK) Facebook group described the attack as “horrific”.

It read: “The dog was not on a lead and jumped the fence into paddock.

“This attack has led to the death of 90% of our much loved display ducks and a skin injury to a display sheep.”

An update said it would serve as a reminder to keep dogs on a lead when near livestock, including ducks and hens.

Police appeal for information after Aberfoyle attack

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55pm on Sunday, 25 May, 2025, we received a report of two ducks killed and a sheep worrying incident in the area of Main Street, Aberfoyle.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information that may assist should contact 101 quoting incident number 1640 of 25 May.”

