Ducks die and sheep injured in Aberfoyle dog attack

Two ducks have been killed in a dog attack in Aberfoyle.

A sheep was also worried and suffered an injury.

The incident happened at the Scottish Wool Centre, off Main Street, on Sunday afternoon.

It is understood a brown spaniel was involved.

A post in the Aberfoyle for Everyone (Scotland, UK) Facebook group described the attack as “horrific”.

It read: “The dog was not on a lead and jumped the fence into paddock.

“This attack has led to the death of 90% of our much loved display ducks and a skin injury to a display sheep.”

An update said it would serve as a reminder to keep dogs on a lead when near livestock, including ducks and hens.

Police appeal for information after Aberfoyle attack

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55pm on Sunday, 25 May, 2025, we received a report of two ducks killed and a sheep worrying incident in the area of Main Street, Aberfoyle.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information that may assist should contact 101 quoting incident number 1640 of 25 May.”

