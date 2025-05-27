Residents object to Stirling world buffet as one says ‘I’d rather have a Wetherspoons’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Residents object to Stirling world buffet as one says ‘I’d rather have a Wetherspoons’

Locals say the plans would "exacerbate" and "unacceptably" increase parking issues.

By Isla Glen
Allan Park South Church in Stirling.
Allan Park South Church. Image: Acuitus

Neighbours of a historic Stirling church have lodged objections against a plan to turn it into a buffet restaurant.

A proposal to convert the former Allan Park South Church on Dumbarton Road was announced in March.

Hot World Cuisine confirmed it wants to create a world buffet restaurant and a Kongz outlet selling smash burgers on the site.

At the time, a spokesman told The Courier the business planned to retain everything inside the B-listed building and create up to 50 jobs.

However, locals have raised concerns over parking, signage and suitability for the area.

Neighbouring resident Alejandro Gutierrez said that while the business would bring benefits to the city, it was the wrong location for it.

He felt parking would become “impossible” for residents due to the lack of spaces at the restaurant.

Dumbarton Road in Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

He wrote: “The number of cars coming into this restaurant will also create a big traffic problem in this area.

“And there is no way to ease this, considering the limited options to enter or leave the old town in Stirling.

“This area attracts thousands of tourists every month and would be a shame to turn this beautiful area into this type of buffet.

“Honestly, a Wetherspoon would have been OK, not this.”

Parking issues would worsen, say Stirling residents

Kenny McAndrew, a Dumbarton Road resident, fears he will not be able to park his car in the zone he pays for.

He wrote: “The parking situation around my current residence is already particularly challenging and I feel the world buffet proposal would significantly add to the issue.

“I pay for an annual parking permit in Dumbarton Road and there are only a maximum of 15 spaces available to me.

The church is B-listed. Image: Acuitus

“I arrive home regularly and have to wait for a space or pay for parking elsewhere.

“Customers at the proposed world buffet would undoubtedly use some of these spaces, particularly during the times of no restrictions.”

Ross Mackenzie welcomed the plan as the proposal would put the former church to “productive economic use rather than it being left to decline”.

However, he called for a review of parking zones if the scheme goes ahead.

Other neighbours said the plans would “exacerbate” and “unacceptably” increase parking issues.

Signage concerns over Hot World Cuisine proposal

Kings’ Park Community Council also objected to the plan, saying it was “implausible” for the restaurant to be sustained without car parking.

The statement continued to say that commercial signage would be “entirely out of keeping with the importance of this location”.

This was echoed by Eleanor Caldwell, who said “unsightly signage” would be “inappropriate” given the church’s history.

The former Allan Park South Church in Stirling. Image: Acuitus

Noise levels, anti-social behaviour, litter, drainage and viability were also highlighted.

The Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings said it was “concerned at the overall intensity of the scale of the proposed conversion”.

The body supported “low-key” interventions and “commended” the reuse of pews, but had concerns about how comfortable they would be for customers

It also said that customer parking remained a “key question”.

The consultation period drew nine comments, including five objections. No comments of support were submitted.

Stirling Council will determine the planning application.

