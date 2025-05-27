Public inquiry avoided as final objection to £25m Laurencekirk flyover lifted

The final prospect of a public inquiry into the planned £25 million Laurencekirk flyover on the A90 has been lifted.

Campaigners hope it will finally see work begin at the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway blackspot.

For 20 years they have fought for a grade-separated junction at the A937 crossing to Marykirk and Montrose.

Local woman Jill Fotheringham launched the campaign after a fatality there.

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed the sole objection to supplementary draft orders has been withdrawn.

Last month, Transport Scotland said it was working “at pace” to resolve the issue.

But Scottish Government transport secretary Fiona Hyslop was criticised for saying she was too busy to visit the site.

Designs for the proposed flyover were first revealed five years ago.

It was due to have been completed in 2022.

Campaigners and politicians now plan to keep the pressure on Transport Scotland to see work begin as soon as possible.

Laurencekirk junction a ‘death-trap for years’

North east Conservative MSP Tess White said: “After such a long time, the way is now clear for work to start.

“I am delighted for Jill, Mearns Community Council, and all the people who have worked on this for the best part of two decades.

“The central reservation has frankly been a death trap for years.

“Very soon there will be no more near misses, no more daily terror for people getting to work, and no more horrible accidents caused by it.

“Work must begin with spades in the ground this year. The draft orders are published and there is now no need for a costly inquiry.”

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “The fast growth of Laurencekirk in recent years has only compounded the need for a major upgrade to avoid any more terrible accidents.

“There are dozens, if not hundreds, more people, crossing the A937 and joining the A90 southbound every day.

“Making the junction safer will have major safety benefits for everyone using the A90 – north and south.

“The 50mph measure was only ever intended to be a stop-gap.

“It has worked to some extent but we all know it is just a matter of time before it no longer does.”