Public inquiry avoided as final objection to £25m Laurencekirk flyover lifted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Public inquiry avoided as final objection to £25m Laurencekirk flyover lifted

Campaigners hope work will finally begin on the A90 scheme they have been fighting for for over two decades.

By Graham Brown
The A90 at the busy Laurencekirk/Marykirk junction. Image: DC Thomson
The A90 at the busy Laurencekirk/Marykirk junction. Image: DC Thomson

The final prospect of a public inquiry into the planned £25 million Laurencekirk flyover on the A90 has been lifted.

Campaigners hope it will finally see work begin at the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway blackspot.

For 20 years they have fought for a grade-separated junction at the A937 crossing to Marykirk and Montrose.

Local woman Jill Fotheringham launched the campaign after a fatality there.

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed the sole objection to supplementary draft orders has been withdrawn.

Laurencekirk flyover designs were presented to locals in 2020. Image: Transport Scotland

Last month, Transport Scotland said it was working “at pace” to resolve the issue.

But Scottish Government transport secretary Fiona Hyslop was criticised for saying she was too busy to visit the site.

Designs for the proposed flyover were first revealed five years ago.

It was due to have been completed in 2022.

Campaigners and politicians now plan to keep the pressure on Transport Scotland to see work begin as soon as possible.

Laurencekirk junction a ‘death-trap for years’

North east Conservative MSP Tess White said: “After such a long time, the way is now clear for work to start.

“I am delighted for Jill, Mearns Community Council, and all the people who have worked on this for the best part of two decades.

“The central reservation has frankly been a death trap for years.

“Very soon there will be no more near misses, no more daily terror for people getting to work, and no more horrible accidents caused by it.

“Work must begin with spades in the ground this year. The draft orders are published and there is now no need for a costly inquiry.”

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “The fast growth of Laurencekirk in recent years has only compounded the need for a major upgrade to avoid any more terrible accidents.

“There are dozens, if not hundreds, more people, crossing the A937 and joining the A90 southbound every day.

MP Andrew Bowie at Laurencekirk junction.
Andrew Bowie MP at the notorious Laurencekirk junction. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Making the junction safer will have major safety benefits for everyone using the A90 –  north and south.

“The 50mph measure was only ever intended to be a stop-gap.

“It has worked to some extent but we all know it is just a matter of time before it no longer does.”

More from News

Police and emergency services at the scene of the incident on Water Street. Image: PA
Dundee Dad caught up in Liverpool FC parade incident
BOTB presenter Christian Williams phoned Stirling man John Cassidy at work to tell him he had won a competition.
Stirling accountant wins £50k home makeover in first competition he has entered
Yungblud plays a stripped-back Dundee show on Thursday.
Chart-topper Yungblud set to play Dundee LiveHouse
Police on St Clement Place, St Mary's, Dundee.
Man, 24, in hospital as police lock down Dundee roads after 'fight in the…
Dame Sally Mapstone, the principal of the University of St Andrews.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University principal claims less than 1% of staff backed rector's ceasefire…
4
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Window cleaning dispute and torched Ring
Brian Thoresen
Dundee man, 60, hit rival with knuckle duster and bit his head
Iconic Fife pub the Albert Hotel in North Queensferry
SNP 'wrong' to block community bid to take over 200-year-old Fife pub
2
Scottish Wool Centre in Aberfoyle
Ducks die and sheep injured in Aberfoyle dog attack
2
Barrogil House Care Home.
Carer sacked for mocking Fife dementia patient after hidden camera sting named for first…

Conversation