Carer sacked for mocking Fife dementia patient after hidden camera sting named for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Carer sacked for mocking Fife dementia patient after hidden camera sting named for first time

A total of five workers were dismissed from Barrogil House in Cluny after the woman's daughter suspected they were abusing her mum.

By Ellidh Aitken
Barrogil House Care Home.
Barrogil House Care Home. Image: Google Street View

A Fife carer who was sacked for mocking a dementia patient after a hidden camera sting has been named for the first time.

A total of five workers were dismissed from Barrogil House in Cluny, near Kirkcaldy, over their treatment of Janette Ritchie.

The Courier previously told how Ms Ritchie’s daughter, Nicola Hughes, had hidden a camera to film the staff after she suspected them of abusing her mum.

Now, one of the carers – Michael Sprunt – has been sanctioned by a watchdog for his actions, including pulling a sheet over Janette and saying: “Rest in peace.”

It is the first time the names of any of the five workers has been revealed publicly.

Fife carer caught in hidden camera sting struck off by watchdog

Sprunt has been banned from working in the care sector after an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

The watchdog said there was evidence Sprunt was “physically and verbally abusive and aggressive” towards Ms Ritchie on a number of occasions in May and June 2024.

The SSSC found that Sprunt had carried out the following actions.

May 23

  • Laughed while supporting Ms Ritchie to the bathroom at around 5.45am

May 25

  • Asked the patient: “Is that your name?”
  • Laughed while the patient told a colleague to “shut up”
  • Laughed while pulling Ms Ritchie’s pyjama bottoms up

May 29

  • On more than one occasion, laughed while personal care was being carried out in the bathroom
  • When the patient said she was “telling”, he responded: “You telling the bogey man?”
  • Mocked the noises Ms Ritchie was making by repeating them
  • Asked the patient: “Are you a good girl?” and said: “You bad girl”
The Scottish Social Services Council offices at Compass House in Dundee
The Scottish Social Services Council offices at Compass House in Dundee. Image: SSSC

June 6

  • Shook the bottom of Ms Ritchie’s bed in an attempt to wake her
  • Laughed when the patient moved her head
  • Waved her blanket around her head in an attempt to wake her
  • On more than one occasion, pulled a blanket to cover her face and said: “Rest in peace,” before saying: “She’s alive,” and laughing
  • Said to the patient: “Blame the daughter, we don’t want to get you up, but your
    daughter says you have to get up because you’re smelly”
  • Mocked noises Ms Ritchie was making by repeating them
  • Said to the patient: “I’m telling on you, you’re not behaving yourself”

June 7

  • At around 3.30am, pushed and pulled the patient’s arm with excessive force to move her towards her bed
  • Said to the patient: “Get down radge”
  • Pushed Ms Ritchie on to bed with excessive force
  • When she was seated on her bed, stood above her, pointed to her and said: “It’s you who does it”
  • Pushed Ms Ritchie back into bed after she got up
  • Said aggressively to Ms Ritchie: “I don’t care who you are talking to, you’re not
    putting the baffies on, get back into bed”
  • Pushed the patient back onto her bed and swung her legs onto the bed, both with excessive force
  • At around 6.10am, on more than one occasion, shouted at her to “sit down”
  • Stripped Ms Ritchie naked in her bedroom
  • At around 6.15am, said: “You are the stupid one, that’s the problem”
  • Said to the patient: “You are awkward, very awkward, you don’t do what you are
    told”

Carer was ‘demeaning, belittling and degrading’ towards dementia patient

The SSSC report added: “Vulnerable individuals and their families have the right to trust those caring for them.

“Residents have no choice but to rely on carers for their most basic and personal of needs.

“Your treatment of AA (Ms Ritchie) in the comments you made to her was demeaning, belittling and degrading.

“In some instances, they were also mocking and goading of her.

“That demonstrates an extremely concerning attitude to vulnerability and
was a serious abuse of your position of trust and power.”

@followme_nicola

Care Home Abuse and Neglect Michael Sprunt is now off the register #jintyseye #sssc #dementiaawareness #covertcamera #covertcameras #carehomesuk #vulnerability #bethevoiceforthevoicless #carehomeneglect #carehomeabuseuk #theyneedprotection #healthsecretary #fife #scotland #scotlandtiktok #stopabuse #stopneglect #dementiajourney #changeyourvoice

♬ Void（Original ） – 崔洪喆

In a video reacting to the watchdog’s decision, Nicola said: “I can’t begin to tell you just how important it is that if you suspect anything is going on in your loved one’s room, stick a camera in.

“You would be amazed at what you can find.”

We have approached Nicola for further comment.

Holmes Care Group, which runs Barrogil House, previously confirmed it had sacked five workers over the incidents involving Ms Ritchie.

The names of the other four workers involved have not emerged and it has not been confirmed if they face their own SSSC probes.

Holmes Care Group declined to comment on the SSSC case.

More from News

Police and emergency services at the scene of the incident on Water Street. Image: PA
Dundee Dad caught up in Liverpool FC parade incident
BOTB presenter Christian Williams phoned Stirling man John Cassidy at work to tell him he had won a competition.
Stirling accountant wins £50k home makeover in first competition he has entered
Yungblud plays a stripped-back Dundee show on Thursday.
Chart-topper Yungblud set to play Dundee LiveHouse
Police on St Clement Place, St Mary's, Dundee.
Man, 24, in hospital as police lock down Dundee roads after 'fight in the…
Dame Sally Mapstone, the principal of the University of St Andrews.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University principal claims less than 1% of staff backed rector's ceasefire…
4
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Window cleaning dispute and torched Ring
Brian Thoresen
Dundee man, 60, hit rival with knuckle duster and bit his head
Iconic Fife pub the Albert Hotel in North Queensferry
SNP 'wrong' to block community bid to take over 200-year-old Fife pub
2
Scottish Wool Centre in Aberfoyle
Ducks die and sheep injured in Aberfoyle dog attack
2
Dundee has had the highest rate of abortions in Scotland for nine of the last 10 years. Image: PA
Dundee records highest rate of abortions in Scotland as numbers rise to record levels

Conversation