Carer sacked for mocking Fife dementia patient after hidden camera sting named for first time

A Fife carer who was sacked for mocking a dementia patient after a hidden camera sting has been named for the first time.

A total of five workers were dismissed from Barrogil House in Cluny, near Kirkcaldy, over their treatment of Janette Ritchie.

The Courier previously told how Ms Ritchie’s daughter, Nicola Hughes, had hidden a camera to film the staff after she suspected them of abusing her mum.

Now, one of the carers – Michael Sprunt – has been sanctioned by a watchdog for his actions, including pulling a sheet over Janette and saying: “Rest in peace.”

It is the first time the names of any of the five workers has been revealed publicly.

Fife carer caught in hidden camera sting struck off by watchdog

Sprunt has been banned from working in the care sector after an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

The watchdog said there was evidence Sprunt was “physically and verbally abusive and aggressive” towards Ms Ritchie on a number of occasions in May and June 2024.

The SSSC found that Sprunt had carried out the following actions.

May 23

Laughed while supporting Ms Ritchie to the bathroom at around 5.45am

May 25

Asked the patient: “Is that your name?”

Laughed while the patient told a colleague to “shut up”

Laughed while pulling Ms Ritchie’s pyjama bottoms up

May 29

On more than one occasion, laughed while personal care was being carried out in the bathroom

When the patient said she was “telling”, he responded: “You telling the bogey man?”

Mocked the noises Ms Ritchie was making by repeating them

Asked the patient: “Are you a good girl?” and said: “You bad girl”

June 6

Shook the bottom of Ms Ritchie’s bed in an attempt to wake her

Laughed when the patient moved her head

Waved her blanket around her head in an attempt to wake her

On more than one occasion, pulled a blanket to cover her face and said: “Rest in peace,” before saying: “She’s alive,” and laughing

Said to the patient: “Blame the daughter, we don’t want to get you up, but your

daughter says you have to get up because you’re smelly”

Mocked noises Ms Ritchie was making by repeating them

Said to the patient: “I’m telling on you, you’re not behaving yourself”

June 7

At around 3.30am, pushed and pulled the patient’s arm with excessive force to move her towards her bed

Said to the patient: “Get down radge”

Pushed Ms Ritchie on to bed with excessive force

When she was seated on her bed, stood above her, pointed to her and said: “It’s you who does it”

Pushed Ms Ritchie back into bed after she got up

Said aggressively to Ms Ritchie: “I don’t care who you are talking to, you’re not

putting the baffies on, get back into bed”

Pushed the patient back onto her bed and swung her legs onto the bed, both with excessive force

At around 6.10am, on more than one occasion, shouted at her to “sit down”

Stripped Ms Ritchie naked in her bedroom

At around 6.15am, said: “You are the stupid one, that’s the problem”

Said to the patient: “You are awkward, very awkward, you don’t do what you are

told”

Carer was ‘demeaning, belittling and degrading’ towards dementia patient

The SSSC report added: “Vulnerable individuals and their families have the right to trust those caring for them.

“Residents have no choice but to rely on carers for their most basic and personal of needs.

“Your treatment of AA (Ms Ritchie) in the comments you made to her was demeaning, belittling and degrading.

“In some instances, they were also mocking and goading of her.

“That demonstrates an extremely concerning attitude to vulnerability and

was a serious abuse of your position of trust and power.”

In a video reacting to the watchdog’s decision, Nicola said: “I can’t begin to tell you just how important it is that if you suspect anything is going on in your loved one’s room, stick a camera in.

“You would be amazed at what you can find.”

We have approached Nicola for further comment.

Holmes Care Group, which runs Barrogil House, previously confirmed it had sacked five workers over the incidents involving Ms Ritchie.

The names of the other four workers involved have not emerged and it has not been confirmed if they face their own SSSC probes.

Holmes Care Group declined to comment on the SSSC case.