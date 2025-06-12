Perthshire Planning Ahead: Crieff plan rises to 114 homes and Perth’s new Greggs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Crieff plan rises to 114 homes and Perth’s new Greggs

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Finn Nixon
Site of proposed development at Wester Tomaknock in Crieff.
Site of the proposed development at Wester Tomaknock in Crieff. Image: Google Street View

A decision is pending on a planning application for 30 two-storey homes at Wester Tomaknock in Crieff.

If the proposal for the 1.76-hectare site is given the go-ahead, it would bring the number of homes at the development to 114.

This would be an increase from the application for 102 homes that gained approval in August 2018.

“This application seeks to revise the previous application, introducing a new house type range which better reflects the current market in and around Crieff,” said the supporting statement.

The properties would be a mixture of detached and semi-detached terraced homes, with the applicant looking to bring “more affordable housing to the private residential market”.

The new application, from Michael Baxter on behalf of GS Brown Construction, is for land off Dollerie Terrace.

New Greggs planned for Broxden

A new Greggs bakery outlet could open at Broxden Services on the outskirts of Perth.

JMS Planning has submitted an application on behalf of Motor Fuel Group (MFG) Limited.

A Greggs could open at the Broxden Service Station on the outskirts of Perth. Image: Google Street View

The forecourt operator wants to add a Greggs “Food to Go” offering to the Broxden Service Station at 2 Broxden Avenue.

MFG’s proposed changes also include a new toilet block, car parking and a bin store.

Its planning statement argues the proposal will “help to bring the service area up to modern standards”.

The new store would create around four full-time jobs and eight part-time jobs.

Second gym opens at Inveralmond

A second gym has opened at the former Batleys cash and carry site on Perth’s Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

The new gym opened in April and planning permission has now been granted after the council brandished an enforcement notice.

The gym is the second to open in the former cash and carry. Image: Google Street View

Work in the unit included some internal alterations to form a reception area, gym, office and changing rooms.

It comes after Perth Fitness Studios, run by Ben Finch and Nic Crossley, opened its doors in a neighbouring unit in August.

The couple previously struggled to find a suitable space in the city centre.

Bertha Park may have new takeaway

The Bertha Park area of Perth could be set to welcome a new fish and chip shop.

Muhammad Arif Minhas has submitted an application to transform an empty commercial unit at 17 Adamson Avenue into a cafe and restaurant.

Adamson Avenue in the Bertha area of Perth. Image: Google Maps

It would also include a hot food takeaway.

Planning documents show the development would have a fish and chip shop with an ice cream counter, a toilet, a staff area and a store.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide if it is given the go-ahead.

Council halts plan for ‘2 generations to live in same property’ in Letham

Perth and Kinross Council has refused a family’s application for an extension to a dwellinghouse and garage in Perth.

Mr and Mrs Henderson had wanted to go ahead with the expansion to create a two-storey annexe at a property in Almond View, Letham.

The planning application said converting the garage would enable “two generations of the same family to live in the same property, while retaining complete independence of each other.”

The plan also included demolishing a conservatory and building a new sunroom.

The application was related to a property on Almond View in Letham, Perth. Image: Google Maps

The couple also wanted to install a log burner in an existing living room, which would require a new flue.

However, the local authority has refused the application because it is “not in accordance with the development plan”.

In its decision notice the council argued the expansion would “not improve the quality of the area” and would have a “detrimental impact” due to its “poor design”.

It also claimed how it would not meet off-street parking standards.

One couple, who live nearby, also expressed concerns about traffic management during the construction of the annexe.

Here are the links to the planning/appeal papers for the Perth and Kinross applications  

Crieff 114 homes

Broxden Greggs

Inveralmond gym

Bertha Park takeaway

Letham annexe

Conversation