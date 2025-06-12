Perthshire Planning Ahead: Crieff plan rises to 114 homes and Perth’s new Greggs

A decision is pending on a planning application for 30 two-storey homes at Wester Tomaknock in Crieff.

If the proposal for the 1.76-hectare site is given the go-ahead, it would bring the number of homes at the development to 114.

This would be an increase from the application for 102 homes that gained approval in August 2018.

“This application seeks to revise the previous application, introducing a new house type range which better reflects the current market in and around Crieff,” said the supporting statement.

The properties would be a mixture of detached and semi-detached terraced homes, with the applicant looking to bring “more affordable housing to the private residential market”.

The new application, from Michael Baxter on behalf of GS Brown Construction, is for land off Dollerie Terrace.

New Greggs planned for Broxden

A new Greggs bakery outlet could open at Broxden Services on the outskirts of Perth.

JMS Planning has submitted an application on behalf of Motor Fuel Group (MFG) Limited.

The forecourt operator wants to add a Greggs “Food to Go” offering to the Broxden Service Station at 2 Broxden Avenue.

MFG’s proposed changes also include a new toilet block, car parking and a bin store.

Its planning statement argues the proposal will “help to bring the service area up to modern standards”.

The new store would create around four full-time jobs and eight part-time jobs.

Second gym opens at Inveralmond

A second gym has opened at the former Batleys cash and carry site on Perth’s Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

The new gym opened in April and planning permission has now been granted after the council brandished an enforcement notice.

Work in the unit included some internal alterations to form a reception area, gym, office and changing rooms.

It comes after Perth Fitness Studios, run by Ben Finch and Nic Crossley, opened its doors in a neighbouring unit in August.

The couple previously struggled to find a suitable space in the city centre.

Bertha Park may have new takeaway

The Bertha Park area of Perth could be set to welcome a new fish and chip shop.

Muhammad Arif Minhas has submitted an application to transform an empty commercial unit at 17 Adamson Avenue into a cafe and restaurant.

It would also include a hot food takeaway.

Planning documents show the development would have a fish and chip shop with an ice cream counter, a toilet, a staff area and a store.

Perth and Kinross Council will decide if it is given the go-ahead.

Council halts plan for ‘2 generations to live in same property’ in Letham

Perth and Kinross Council has refused a family’s application for an extension to a dwellinghouse and garage in Perth.

Mr and Mrs Henderson had wanted to go ahead with the expansion to create a two-storey annexe at a property in Almond View, Letham.

The planning application said converting the garage would enable “two generations of the same family to live in the same property, while retaining complete independence of each other.”

The plan also included demolishing a conservatory and building a new sunroom.

The couple also wanted to install a log burner in an existing living room, which would require a new flue.

However, the local authority has refused the application because it is “not in accordance with the development plan”.

In its decision notice the council argued the expansion would “not improve the quality of the area” and would have a “detrimental impact” due to its “poor design”.

It also claimed how it would not meet off-street parking standards.

One couple, who live nearby, also expressed concerns about traffic management during the construction of the annexe.

Here are the links to the planning/appeal papers for the Perth and Kinross applications

Crieff 114 homes

Broxden Greggs

Inveralmond gym

Bertha Park takeaway

Letham annexe