Two kayakers rescued by Arbroath lifeboat crews

Two kayakers have been rescued by lifeboat crews after getting into difficulty near Arbroath.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm on Monday after the four kayakers got into trouble in the sea just north of Auchmithie.

Two RNLI lifeboats from Arbroath raced to the scene to find two members of the group had made it to shore safely.

The other two kayakers remained in the water and were holding onto each other for stability.

Kayakers used emergency call feature on phones to raise alarm

They were both transferred into a lifeboat and taken to Auchmithie Harbour, where they were handed into the care of HM Coastguard.

Crews then recovered the kayaks.

A statement on the Arbroath RNLI Facebook page said: “The kayakers raised the alarm by using their emergency call feature on their phones, which provided emergency services with an accurate location.

“This shows the high importance of having means of communication during outdoor activities.

“A great example of teamwork and swift response – well done to all involved.”