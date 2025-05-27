VIDEO: First look at new warship built at Rosyth docks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: First look at new warship built at Rosyth docks

The Royal Navy's HMS Venturer has emerged from the build hall for the first time.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Kenny Smith

A new warship built at Rosyth has been seen for the first time.

The Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigate, HMS Venturer, was rolled out of the build hall at the Fife yard on Tuesday.

Built by Babock, the ship will be floated in the coming weeks.

The 455ft vessel – which has a capacity for 115 people – is the UK’s first Type 31 working warship and will serve around the world.

The build all at Babock in Rosyth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Workers and guests get their first glimpse as HMS Venturer emerges from the build hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The impressive ship emerges. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Staff inspect their work. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Workers and visitors gathered to see the ship. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The general-purpose frigate will perform a variety of roles, including maritime safety operations, counter piracy missions, humanitarian aid and disaster relief.

HMS Venturer’s flight deck is the largest of any Royal Navy frigate or destroyer, and can accommodate aircraft including Wildcats and Chinooks.

It also has three boat bays for smaller vessels.

The vessel is more than 450ft long. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The ship has been revealed to the public for the first time.Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The ship is a general-purpose frigate. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The ship will be floated in the coming weeks. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Construction of HMS Venturer began in 2022 within the state-of-the-art assembly facility at Rosyth, where defence firm Babcock is building five Type 31s.

The ship’s sponsor is Princess Anne, the Princess Royal.

Sir Nick Hine, chief executive of marine for Babcock International, said: “This is a great day for Babcock, a great day for Scotland, a great day for engineering in Scotland and a great day for UK international shipbuilding.”

Sir Nick Hine, CEO of marine at Babcock. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He added: “(We) employ 10,000 people in Scotland and spend £500 million in the Scottish economy, and much of that goes through the local area.

“A lot of our workforce is locally employed  – we are a locally important employer and we want to keep doing that.”

Conversation