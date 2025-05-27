VIDEO: First look at new warship built at Rosyth docks

A new warship built at Rosyth has been seen for the first time.

The Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigate, HMS Venturer, was rolled out of the build hall at the Fife yard on Tuesday.

Built by Babock, the ship will be floated in the coming weeks.

The 455ft vessel – which has a capacity for 115 people – is the UK’s first Type 31 working warship and will serve around the world.

The general-purpose frigate will perform a variety of roles, including maritime safety operations, counter piracy missions, humanitarian aid and disaster relief.

HMS Venturer’s flight deck is the largest of any Royal Navy frigate or destroyer, and can accommodate aircraft including Wildcats and Chinooks.

It also has three boat bays for smaller vessels.

Construction of HMS Venturer began in 2022 within the state-of-the-art assembly facility at Rosyth, where defence firm Babcock is building five Type 31s.

The ship’s sponsor is Princess Anne, the Princess Royal.

Sir Nick Hine, chief executive of marine for Babcock International, said: “This is a great day for Babcock, a great day for Scotland, a great day for engineering in Scotland and a great day for UK international shipbuilding.”

He added: “(We) employ 10,000 people in Scotland and spend £500 million in the Scottish economy, and much of that goes through the local area.

“A lot of our workforce is locally employed – we are a locally important employer and we want to keep doing that.”