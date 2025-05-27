Cyclist, 75, taken to hospital after crash in Dundee

A 75-year-old cyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Dundee.

The man was found injured on Broughty Ferry Road, near its junction with Dalgleish Road, at around 2.30pm on Monday.

He is believed to have fallen from his black bicycle.

The pensioner was taken to Ninewells Hospital but his condition has not been confirmed.

Police Scotland is appealing for information about the incident.

Constable Liam Pattie said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone with any information to contact us.

“Members of the public stopped to assist and I would appeal to anyone who stopped and hasn’t already spoken to us to get in touch.

“I am also asking for anyone who was in the area around the time and who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage which could assist to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident reference 1844 of May 26.