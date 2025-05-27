‘People’s process’ begins in earnest on how Arbroath will spend £20m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

‘People’s process’ begins in earnest on how Arbroath will spend £20m

Our Arbroath town board says it is vital locals take the opportunity to voice what they would like to see the UK Government windfall deliver over the next decade.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath marina has already been identified as a priority area for the future. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Arbroath marina has already been identified as a priority area for the future. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The ‘people’s process’ to decide how £20 million will transform Arbroath is moving up a gear.

In spring 2024, the Angus town landed the huge UK Government windfall.

Our Arbroath town board was set up as the vehicle to deliver the ten-year vision.

Months of hard work have already been undertaken.

The group is now turning to townspeople to step up and have their say.

And a leading figure says it is crucial the project dispels any notion locals may have that their voices won’t be heard.

Kayaking at Arbroath cliffs.
Arbroath cliffs is one of the areas identified for potential investment. Image: Supplied

Town board co-chairman John Steele said: “Our Arbroath is a group of volunteers, separate from Angus Council, who are here to listen to, and work on behalf of, the people of Arbroath.

“In speaking to people, they are critical that many decisions about the town are taken without their say.

“This is absolutely the people’s process.

“The first task is to find out the views of the people of Arbroath and what their vision is for the future of the town.”

First stage for Our Arbroath priorities

Mr Steele added: “Last September we carried out a series of events at the Webster Theatre, where the public told us their priorities.

“We had more than 800 responses.

“We looked through these ideas and grouped the most popular ones into nine areas.”

These are:

  • Mixed-use community hub
  • Regenerate the town centre and High Street
  • Victoria Park and cliffs
  • Harbour area
  • Parks, food production and wellbeing
  • Connections between town assets and tourist trail
  • Charities Hub/Old & Abbey
  • West Links Park
  • Overnight facilities, hotels, campervans and campsites

He continued: “We have appointed three different companies to develop these ideas.

“Over the next three months, we will be holding a series of events to do this.”

“In May, we will be exploring people’s ideas, June developing those ideas, and in July finalising them.”

Drop-in sessions this week

On Wednesday (May 28), the first of the design workshops takes place.

It will look at the first three points on the priorities list.

On Thursday, the public will be asked to air their views on the next three.

And the final three areas will be discussed on Saturday.

All the events will be at Old and Abbey Church. The evening sessions are from 6-9pm and Saturday’s from 12-3pm.

West Links play area in Arbroath.
West Links play area is popular with locals and visitors. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“People attending can drop in at any time to give us their thoughts, ideas and opinions,” said Mr Steele.

“The more people that attend and the more ideas they give, the more detailed a picture we will have of what the public want.”

The Our Arbroath developments come on the back of another major boost for the town.

Last week, Arbroath Courthouse Community Trust secured £2.1m of Scottish Government regeneration funding.

Scaffolding has just gone up around historic High Street buildings in the latest stage of work there.

More from News

Police and emergency services at the scene of the incident on Water Street. Image: PA
Dundee Dad caught up in Liverpool FC parade incident
BOTB presenter Christian Williams phoned Stirling man John Cassidy at work to tell him he had won a competition.
Stirling accountant wins £50k home makeover in first competition he has entered
Yungblud plays a stripped-back Dundee show on Thursday.
Chart-topper Yungblud set to play Dundee LiveHouse
Police on St Clement Place, St Mary's, Dundee.
Man, 24, in hospital as police lock down Dundee roads after 'fight in the…
Dame Sally Mapstone, the principal of the University of St Andrews.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University principal claims less than 1% of staff backed rector's ceasefire…
4
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Window cleaning dispute and torched Ring
Brian Thoresen
Dundee man, 60, hit rival with knuckle duster and bit his head
Iconic Fife pub the Albert Hotel in North Queensferry
SNP 'wrong' to block community bid to take over 200-year-old Fife pub
2
Scottish Wool Centre in Aberfoyle
Ducks die and sheep injured in Aberfoyle dog attack
2
Barrogil House Care Home.
Carer sacked for mocking Fife dementia patient after hidden camera sting named for first…

Conversation