‘People’s process’ begins in earnest on how Arbroath will spend £20m

The ‘people’s process’ to decide how £20 million will transform Arbroath is moving up a gear.

In spring 2024, the Angus town landed the huge UK Government windfall.

Our Arbroath town board was set up as the vehicle to deliver the ten-year vision.

Months of hard work have already been undertaken.

The group is now turning to townspeople to step up and have their say.

And a leading figure says it is crucial the project dispels any notion locals may have that their voices won’t be heard.

Town board co-chairman John Steele said: “Our Arbroath is a group of volunteers, separate from Angus Council, who are here to listen to, and work on behalf of, the people of Arbroath.

“In speaking to people, they are critical that many decisions about the town are taken without their say.

“This is absolutely the people’s process.

“The first task is to find out the views of the people of Arbroath and what their vision is for the future of the town.”

First stage for Our Arbroath priorities

Mr Steele added: “Last September we carried out a series of events at the Webster Theatre, where the public told us their priorities.

“We had more than 800 responses.

“We looked through these ideas and grouped the most popular ones into nine areas.”

These are:

Mixed-use community hub

Regenerate the town centre and High Street

Victoria Park and cliffs

Harbour area

Parks, food production and wellbeing

Connections between town assets and tourist trail

Charities Hub/Old & Abbey

West Links Park

Overnight facilities, hotels, campervans and campsites

He continued: “We have appointed three different companies to develop these ideas.

“Over the next three months, we will be holding a series of events to do this.”

“In May, we will be exploring people’s ideas, June developing those ideas, and in July finalising them.”

Drop-in sessions this week

On Wednesday (May 28), the first of the design workshops takes place.

It will look at the first three points on the priorities list.

On Thursday, the public will be asked to air their views on the next three.

And the final three areas will be discussed on Saturday.

All the events will be at Old and Abbey Church. The evening sessions are from 6-9pm and Saturday’s from 12-3pm.

“People attending can drop in at any time to give us their thoughts, ideas and opinions,” said Mr Steele.

“The more people that attend and the more ideas they give, the more detailed a picture we will have of what the public want.”

The Our Arbroath developments come on the back of another major boost for the town.

Last week, Arbroath Courthouse Community Trust secured £2.1m of Scottish Government regeneration funding.

Scaffolding has just gone up around historic High Street buildings in the latest stage of work there.