‘Loud bangs’ as car goes on fire in Dundee park

Residents have told of hearing “loud bangs” as a car went on fire in a Dundee park.

Police were on the scene next to the playing fields at Finlathen Park, just off Fountainbleau Drive, on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the incident just before 5.45am.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: “The first bang woke me up at around 5am and there were a few more a short time later.

“The next thing, it sounded like an explosion had gone off.

“Shortly after, the fire service arrived and police turned up a short time later.

“I went down for a look this morning, the car is completely burnt out”.

Another resident told The Courier: “I heard a bang early this morning, which was followed by a car alarm.

“A fire engine turned up pretty quickly after that.

“I’m not too sure what’s happened.”

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were called to reports of a car fire on Fountainbleau Drive at 5.44am on Tuesday.

“One appliance was in attendance.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.55am on Tuesday, we received a report that a vehicle was on fire at Finlathen Park, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”