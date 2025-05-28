Gaelic signs and school shinty plan to boost language in Perth and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Gaelic signs and school shinty plan to boost language in Perth and Kinross

Gaelic is enjoying a revival in Perth and Kinross, say council chiefs, and plans are under way to encourage even more people to speak it

By Morag Lindsay
Elizabeth Maclean, Perth Provost Xander McDade, Chairperson of the Mòd Pheairt Local Organising Committee, Gillian MacDonald, Cllr Grant Laing Leader of Perth Council and James Maclean.
Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade and council leader Grant Laing made a stand for Gaelic when they helped Elizabeth Maclean, Mòd Pheairt organiser Gillian MacDonald, and James Maclean launch the Royal National Mòd in Perth in 2022. Image: Kenny Smith

Councillors will be updated on measures to safeguard and promote the Gaelic language in Perth and Kinross today.

The area is home to fewer speakers than average — 1.5% of the population, compared to 1.7% in Scotland as a whole.

That amounts to just 2,169 people in Perth and Kinross who said they spoke Gaelic in the 2011 Census.

But education chiefs say there has been “a revival in the last decade”.

It comes after Perth hosted the Royal National Mòd in 2022.

Two young girls, one with fiddle, the other bagpipes, outside Perth Concert Hall
The Royal National Mòd returned to Perth after an 18-year break in 2022. Image: Elaine Livingstone

And they will provide an update on the council’s Gaelic Language Plan for 2023-28 to Wednesday’s meeting of the learning and families committee.

Perth and Kinross Council staff encouraged to use Gaelic with colleagues and public

The document sets out a range of measures to encourage wider use of Gaelic.

These include discussions with Community Greenspace about adding Gaelic to new signs in play areas.

The council is purchasing a trophy for the winners of a high school shinty league.

Two helmeted players playing shinty
Can school shinty help to boost the use of Gaelic in Perth and Kinross?

A new Gaelic network has been established for Perth and Kinross Council staff. Employees get a Gaelic word of the week and are encouraged to use simple greetings and phrases with colleagues.

And a dedicated council email inbox — Gaelic@PKC.gov.uk — now accepts and replies to inquiries in Gaelic.

Elsewhere, the Gaelic in Perthshire Facebook page was relaunched in February 2025.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council staff are encouraged to speak to one another in Gaelic. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A self-study Gaelic language course will be made available to the public in 2025.

And additional resources are being ploughed into Gaelic Medium Education (GME) in schools.

Hundreds of Perth and Kinross pupils learn Gaelic

David Macluskey, the council’s strategic lead for education and learning, admits the plan is behind schedule in a number of its commitments, due to “operational challenges”.

However, a new Gaelic development officer was appointed in December 2024 and this has kickstarted “significant progress”.

Signs of growth include a rise in Gaelic education and adult-learning programmes, with opportunities from nursery through to high school.

Teacher at Goodlyburn Primary School at table with three small children
Goodlyburn Primary offers Gaelic Medium Education. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Gaelic Medium Primary Education has been available at Goodlyburn Primary School in Perth since 1993 and Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy since 2011.

Weekly Gaelic learner sessions reach more than 600 pupils in primary schools across Highland Perthshire.

And high school pupils at Breadalbane Academy and all four Perth secondary schools can choose to learn the language.

Gatherings such as the provincial Mòd and Fèis Thatha (Tay Festival) in Aberfeldy also play important roles in the community.

Councillors will be told the Royal National Mòd in 2022 brought more than 7,500 visitors to Perth and injected more than £2.5 million into the local economy.

More from News

Videos circulating on social media show a group of people arguing and fighting in the street. Image: Supplied
Moment 'gang fight' erupts on Dundee street as police issue statement on social media…
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA.
NHS Fife slammed by watchdog for 'poor handling' of trans row tribunal cost questions
Alex Tunnicliffe
Army sapper faces dismissal after admitting indecent communication with 'child' in Fife
Happyhillock Road. Image: Google Maps
Busy Dundee road to shut for three days of roadworks
Boxing Day trains for Dundee and Angus
Dundee services disrupted after person hit by train
Phone with 999
Fife Buckfast lout told 999 operator 'I'm the f***ing real deal' and made hostage…
Child eating french fries with nuggets
Fife councillors to be served school dinners after children report feeling hungry
3
St Andrews University principal Sally Mapstone. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University principal revealed catalogue of campus hate incidents in letter to…
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Swallow Roundabout after the changes Picture shows; Swallow Roundabout after the changes. Swallow Roundabout, Dundee. Supplied by Luddon Construction Date; Unknown
7 key questions about controversial Swallow Roundabout changes
3
Paella on the Caley Railway platform at a previous Live@Dun festival. Image: Supplied
Trains and tracks as Angus railway music festival expands this summer

Conversation