Gaelic signs and school shinty plan to boost language in Perth and Kinross

Councillors will be updated on measures to safeguard and promote the Gaelic language in Perth and Kinross today.

The area is home to fewer speakers than average — 1.5% of the population, compared to 1.7% in Scotland as a whole.

That amounts to just 2,169 people in Perth and Kinross who said they spoke Gaelic in the 2011 Census.

But education chiefs say there has been “a revival in the last decade”.

It comes after Perth hosted the Royal National Mòd in 2022.

And they will provide an update on the council’s Gaelic Language Plan for 2023-28 to Wednesday’s meeting of the learning and families committee.

Perth and Kinross Council staff encouraged to use Gaelic with colleagues and public

The document sets out a range of measures to encourage wider use of Gaelic.

These include discussions with Community Greenspace about adding Gaelic to new signs in play areas.

The council is purchasing a trophy for the winners of a high school shinty league.

A new Gaelic network has been established for Perth and Kinross Council staff. Employees get a Gaelic word of the week and are encouraged to use simple greetings and phrases with colleagues.

And a dedicated council email inbox — Gaelic@PKC.gov.uk — now accepts and replies to inquiries in Gaelic.

Elsewhere, the Gaelic in Perthshire Facebook page was relaunched in February 2025.

A self-study Gaelic language course will be made available to the public in 2025.

And additional resources are being ploughed into Gaelic Medium Education (GME) in schools.

Hundreds of Perth and Kinross pupils learn Gaelic

David Macluskey, the council’s strategic lead for education and learning, admits the plan is behind schedule in a number of its commitments, due to “operational challenges”.

However, a new Gaelic development officer was appointed in December 2024 and this has kickstarted “significant progress”.

Signs of growth include a rise in Gaelic education and adult-learning programmes, with opportunities from nursery through to high school.

Gaelic Medium Primary Education has been available at Goodlyburn Primary School in Perth since 1993 and Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy since 2011.

Weekly Gaelic learner sessions reach more than 600 pupils in primary schools across Highland Perthshire.

And high school pupils at Breadalbane Academy and all four Perth secondary schools can choose to learn the language.

Gatherings such as the provincial Mòd and Fèis Thatha (Tay Festival) in Aberfeldy also play important roles in the community.

Councillors will be told the Royal National Mòd in 2022 brought more than 7,500 visitors to Perth and injected more than £2.5 million into the local economy.