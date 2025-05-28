Wednesday court round-up — Flipping the bird and stealing from a sex worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Wednesday court round-up — Flipping the bird and stealing from a sex worker

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Fife oil and gas worker lost his temper after another driver gave him the middle finger during an overtake on the A92.

Jamie Moffat, 41, got out of his car in front of the other vehicle near West Kirkcaldy Roundabout and walked aggressively towards it before the motorist drove off.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard, according to Moffat, “one or two” others have “flipped him the bird” since he bought a Range Rover-type vehicle.

Moffat, of Kirkcaldy, was pleading guilty to an amended charge of committing a breach of the peace on October 3 last year.

He had originally faced an allegation of dangerous driving.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court it was around 1pm when the other male driver saw Moffat travelling in the outside lane.

The accused moved his vehicle into the inside lane in front of the other car and stopped in the middle of the carriageway, left the vehicle and walked towards the other car vehicle in an aggressive manner, the fiscal said.

The other driver then reversed and drove off.

Jamie Moffat
Jamie Moffat.

Defence lawyer David Cranston said Moffat had been in Dunfermline shopping and was returning home on the A92 when he overtook the other car.

Mr Cranston said: “As he passed the vehicle, the driver flicked him the middle finger and gesticulated in a way internationally acknowledged to be offensive.

“Mr Moffat was somewhat taken aback by that and pulled into the slow lane and the car passed him”.

The lawyer said Moffat travelled behind the other vehicle and was “fizzing and upset” about what happened, eventually stopping in front with the “intention of remonstrating”.

The lawyer said Moffat told him “one or two other people have flipped him the bird” since he bought the vehicle.

Mr Cranston said Moffat has worked in the oil and gas industry since he left school and is in the middle of a four-year contract working in Iraq.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick fined Moffat £200, reduced from £300 due to his early guilty plea.

Jamborette assault

A volunteer at a major international scouting event has been placed on the sex offenders register for repeated attacks on a fellow adult supervisor. Jack MacLean laughed in his victim’s face after groping her at a pub during the 2024 Blair Atholl Jamborette, then turned up at her tent uninvited and started stroking her leg.

Jack MacLean
Jack MacLean.

Bit child

A Glenrothes man left his four-year-old victim bruised after biting him to teach him a lesson.

Shaun Blair appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting the assault in November 2024.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson explained a member of staff at the boy’s school was made aware of the attack and resulting thigh injury.

“He’s disclosed to her that he has ben bitten by the accused and had a bruise as a result,” Ms Stevenson said.

The disclosure was reported to social work and Blair, 32, was interviewed.

Ms Stevenson said: “During the inquiry, a phone call was made to the accused.

“During this call, the accused admitted that he was responsible but didn’t mean to harm him as much as he did.”

The accused went on to say the boy had bitten his little brother and he “wanted to teach him a lesson and let him know what it felt like.”

His solicitor Martin McGuire said: “It’s quite an unfortunate incident and Mr Blair regrets it.”

Sheriff Mark Allan placed Blair under supervision for six months and ordered him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work in that time.

Knuckle duster assault

A 60-year-old man convicted of a “sustained” attack on his ex-wife’s partner with a knuckle duster in Dundee has been sentenced. Brian Thoresen also bit the man on the head during the vicious assault.

Brian Thoresen
Brian Thoresen.

Stole from sex worker

A Fife man who stole hundreds of pounds from a sex worker has been told to do 180 hours of unpaid work and pay his victim £500 in compensation.

Daniel McNeil, 20, had been boozing at a friend’s house in Methil and paid for an Uber to bring the escort to the address.

After sexual contact took place, McNeil became “unhappy” and took money – estimated to be around £500 or £600 – from the woman’s handbag before she left in a “distressed state”.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard previously the woman’s phone was damaged during the incident and she needed a replacement.

She went to the home of a neighbour unknown to her and police were contacted.

McNeil, of Castle Crescent, Kennoway, earlier pled guilty to removing a handbag from the woman and stealing money from her at an address in Methil on November 6 2023.

It had previously been alleged McNeil assaulted the woman, including brandishing an axe at her but prosecutors accepted the deletions in the charge.

Speaking in mitigation this week, defence lawyer David McLaughlin said his client described having feelings of shame and disgust about the incident.

Mr McLaughlin pointed out McNeil was 18 at the time and had lost his job and partner.

Sentencing, Sheriff Susan Duff said: “You are right to feel ashamed of your behaviour.

“This was a very frightening experience for a vulnerable young woman whose phone was damaged, leaving her having to run to the home of a stranger for help.

“She was extremely distressed by your conduct”.

£6.5m cannabis farm

A man who paid £20,000 to come illegally to Britain became a key player in a £6.5 million cannabis farm brazenly located on busy Kirkcaldy High Street. Petrit Gjuraj,24, was arrested after police caught him at a former branch of WH Smith in Kirkcaldy in 2022.

Kirkcaldy High Street WH Smith
The sprawling complex was inside the abandoned WH unit on Kirkcaldy High Street. Image: DC Thomson

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from News

Pink paint has been used to vandalise an Oor Wullie statue in Dundee City Centre. Image: Logan Hutchison/DC Thomson
Dundee Oor Wullie statue targeted by vandalism
2
A vehicle fire has closed the A85 between Crieff and Gilmerton. Image: Google Maps
Vehicle fire closes major road near Crieff for nearly two hours
Police closed Newburgh High Street. Image: Supplied
Newburgh High Street reopens after major police response to earlier incident
Conic Hill
Person hospitalised after medical emergency at Stirlingshire beauty spot
Travellers at Clatto Country Park in Dundee.
Dundee council taking legal action after travellers pitch up at two city parks
6
Joseph Nicholson
Dundee groomer caught in undercover police sting
The northbound A9 approach to the Broxden Roundabout near Perth.
Major roadworks planned on A9 approach to Perth's Broxden Roundabout
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Gillian Sorbie, a Fife school support worker who has been struck off by the SSSC Picture shows; Gillian Sorbie, a Fife school support worker who has been struck off by the SSSC. NA. Supplied by LinkedIn Date; Unknown
Fife school worker boasted of selling vapes to 11-year-olds and sent explicit Snapchat messages…
Travellers parked on Western Edge Park play area in Perth.
Council issues legal threat to Travellers with 11 vehicles next to Perth play area
CR0050651, Ben MacDonald, Dundee, Take pictures inside the new Pret A Manger on Whitehall Crescent. Picture shows; general shots of the new Pret a Manger on Whitehall Crescent as it prepares to open on Monday. Friday 1st November, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Opening date for Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger revealed