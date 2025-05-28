Dundee Planning Ahead: Riverside McDonald’s and new Next store progress

A full planning application has been lodged for a new McDonald’s restaurant and drive-through in Dundee.

The fast food giant first unveiled plans for a new premises to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue in August last year.

The site was previously earmarked for a 24/7 Burger King and coffee shop drive-through.

However, the developer later withdrew the application, citing council feedback.

But in March, it was announced the development was back on the table and a public consultation was held giving people the opportunity to have their say on revised plans.

Now, a fresh application has been submitted to Dundee City Council.

A supporting statement lodged with the application details that the development, if approved, will have one drive-through unit and 35 car parking spaces.

A decision on the plans will be made in due course.

Broughty Ferry planning row

The owners of the former Party Time shop in Broughty Ferry have taken their fight to demolish the building to Holyrood.

An application was submitted to Dundee City Council in December seeking permission to raze the retail unit and storage building to allow the site to to be redeveloped.

The applicant, owner Colin Myles, argued both were in a deteriorating condition.

Party Time, on Long Lane, shut in March after more than 30 years of trading and the premises are now vacant.

However, planning officers subsequently refused the application.

But now an appeal has been lodged with the Scottish Government seeking to overturn the decision.

A determination on the appeal is expected to be made by August

New Next store progresses

Meanwhile, the new Next shop in Dundee is also taking shape as plans for a Mamas & Papas concession outlet have been revealed.

Earlier this month The Courier revealed that the new store at the Stack Retail Park is scheduled to open on July 9.

It came after the retail giant secured permission to carry out a £2.2 million renovation of the former Home Bargains site.

Now, Dundee City Council has approved an application for signage to be erected on the premises.

The application details how aluminium ‘Next’ lettering will be attached to the building.

The shop is also expected to include a Costa Coffee and Mamas & Papas outlets – with signage for these retailers also approved.

Nursery brand Mamas & Papas sells products including prams, pushchairs, baby products, furniture and maternity wear.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Riverside McDonald’s

Party Time appeal

Next signage