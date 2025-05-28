Dundee Planning Ahead: Riverside McDonald’s and new Next store progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Riverside McDonald’s and new Next store progress

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
A fresh application has been lodged for a McDonald's at Riverside. Image: McDonald's/DC Thomson.
A full planning application has been lodged for a new McDonald’s restaurant and drive-through in Dundee.

The fast food giant first unveiled plans for a new premises to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue in August last year.

The site was previously earmarked for a 24/7 Burger King and coffee shop drive-through.

However, the developer later withdrew the application, citing council feedback.

How the new Dundee Riverside McDonald's could look.
How the new Riverside McDonald’s could look. Image: McDonald’s

But in March, it was announced the development was back on the table and a public consultation was held giving people the opportunity to have their say on revised plans.

Now, a fresh application has been submitted to Dundee City Council.

A supporting statement lodged with the application details that the development, if approved, will have one drive-through unit and 35 car parking spaces.

A decision on the plans will be made in due course.

Broughty Ferry planning row

The owners of the former Party Time shop in Broughty Ferry have taken their fight to demolish the building to Holyrood.

An application was submitted to Dundee City Council in December seeking permission to raze the retail unit and storage building to allow the site to to be redeveloped.

The applicant, owner Colin Myles, argued both were in a deteriorating condition.

The Party Time shop in Broughty Ferry shut earlier this year. Image: Google Maps.

Party Time, on Long Lane, shut in March after more than 30 years of trading and the premises are now vacant.

However, planning officers subsequently refused the application.

But now an appeal has been lodged with the Scottish Government seeking to overturn the decision.

A determination on the appeal is expected to be made by August

New Next store progresses

Meanwhile, the new Next shop in Dundee is also taking shape as plans for a Mamas & Papas concession outlet have been revealed.

Earlier this month The Courier revealed that the new store at the Stack Retail Park is scheduled to open on July 9.

It came after the retail giant secured permission to carry out a £2.2 million renovation of the former Home Bargains site.

The new store will open this summer. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson.

Now, Dundee City Council has approved an application for signage to be erected on the premises.

The application details how aluminium ‘Next’ lettering will be attached to the building.

The shop is also expected to include a Costa Coffee and Mamas & Papas outlets – with signage for these retailers also approved.

Nursery brand Mamas & Papas sells products including prams, pushchairs, baby products, furniture and maternity wear.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Riverside McDonald’s  

Party Time appeal 

Next signage 

Conversation