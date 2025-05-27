Girl, 14, injured and 15-year-old charged after Broughty Ferry ‘serious assault’

A 14-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after an alleged serious assault in Broughty Ferry.

Officers were called to reports of the attack on Manor Place, just off King Street, on Monday night.

Videos shared on social media showed several police vehicles the area at the time.

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault.

The full circumstances have not been revealed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30pm on Monday, we received a report of a serious assault on Manor Place, Broughty Ferry.

“Emergency services attended, and a 14-year-old girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

“A 15-year-old girl has been arrested and charged in connection and will be reported to the relevant authorities.”