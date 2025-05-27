News Girl, 14, injured and 15-year-old charged after Broughty Ferry ‘serious assault’ Police were called to the incident on Manor Place on Monday night By Andrew Robson & Finn Nixon May 27 2025, 12:11pm May 27 2025, 12:11pm Share Girl, 14, injured and 15-year-old charged after Broughty Ferry ‘serious assault’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5253838/girl-hospital-broughty-ferry-serious-assault/ Copy Link The incident was reported on Manor Place. Image: Google Street View A 14-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after an alleged serious assault in Broughty Ferry. Officers were called to reports of the attack on Manor Place, just off King Street, on Monday night. Videos shared on social media showed several police vehicles the area at the time. A 15-year-old girl has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault. The full circumstances have not been revealed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30pm on Monday, we received a report of a serious assault on Manor Place, Broughty Ferry. “Emergency services attended, and a 14-year-old girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital. “A 15-year-old girl has been arrested and charged in connection and will be reported to the relevant authorities.”