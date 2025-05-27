‘Urgency vital’ for Dundee Raac campaigners as petition reaches 5k milestone

More than 5,000 people have signed a petition to give Dundee and Angus Raac campaigners a voice at Westminster.

Yvette Hoskins, vice-chair of the Dundee Raac Campaign Group, has spoken of the urgent need for more people to put their name to the appeal over the next three weeks.

Despite the milestone number, homeowners and tenants need to almost double it by June 17.

You can help make a difference by signing the petition here.

Yvette told The Courier: “The urgency of signatures is a vital step towards making a difference.

“To secure the sustainability and safety of the homes for Raac homeowners so their homes are there for many years to come.

“To stop homeowners from financial ruin and displacement.”

‘Communities can make a difference’

The campaigner said homeowners across Scotland, including almost 900 in Dundee, had “unfairly” been Trapped By Raac – the name of The Courier’s campaign to support those affected by the concrete crisis.

She pleaded with more people to sign up.

“Together, the communities of Dundee and surrounding areas, along with Scotland, can make a key difference in the survival of homeowners who have the basic right to a safe and secure home,” said Yvette.

“Please sign the petition and become part of a national crisis where Raac is affecting thousands of residents in Dundee and Monifieth along with other areas of Scotland.

“Many are families with young children, along with the elderly, and everyone in between.

“Thousands have already signed the petition, it’s sitting at just over 5,200 but we need more.

“Help us have a voice, to be heard, and to make a difference.”

Mental and physical stress

Yvette spoke of the mental and physical toll the crisis has had on her and others.

In an interview with The Courier, First Minister John Swinney admitted Raac homeowners would be facing ‘enormous anxiety’.

Yvette said: “No homeowner wants to face losing their home now or in the future – especially when the fault is not their own and lies elsewhere.

“The stress and mental anxiety of dealing with Raac is immense.

“Homeowners’ health is being affected by being in this position through no fault of their own.”