Cupar minor injuries unit closure date proposed as final decision due

The fate of the Cupar minor injuries unit will be sealed this week, with health chiefs recommending its closure.

The axe has been hovering over the unit at Adamson Hospital since shock proposals were announced in February.

And it could close within seven weeks if Fife’s Integration Joint Board approves the move on Wednesday (May 28).

Agreement means north east Fife will be served by just one minor injuries unit at St Andrews Community Hospital, as of July 17.

X-rays will also be carried out there.

The recommendation follows a public consultation involving 1,300 people – 85% of whom expressed concerns.

Many are worried about a 10-mile journey to St Andrews for people without a car.

And several people fear closure was a done deal from the start.

However, bosses say the current model is not sustainable as staff shortages mean nurses cannot cover both sites.

Closure of the Cupar minor injuries unit (MIU) would also save £140,000.

‘Robust’ appraisal and consultation over Cupar minor injuries unit

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership considered three options for the future of MIUs in north east Fife.

Two of those involved the closure of the Cupar unit.

A report to Wednesday’s board meeting says the final recommendation follows a clinically-led appraisal, as well as the public consultation.

It describes the options appraisal as “robust”.

And it adds: “Workforce shortages impact the ability to consistently and safely deliver care across both sites.”

St Andrews already treats almost two thirds of north east Fife’s MIU patients.

And managers predict the move to a single MIU will result in an average of 24 patients a day.

That would put it on a par with the MIU at Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline.

What will happen to Adamson Hospital?

The Cupar MIU currently operates from 8am to 6pm on weekdays.

Managers stress Adamson Hospital will remain open, despite the unit’s closure.

And they are proposing investment in the Bank Street hospital to ensure it remains “a thriving health and social care hub”.

The report to go before Wednesday’s board says: “A move to St Andrews would lead to more efficient patient care and shorter wait times.”

Quality of care would also improve, it adds.

Travel concerns are also addressed within the report, with bosses outlining available bus services and NHS transport options.