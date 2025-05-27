Cupar minor injuries unit closure date proposed as final decision due

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cupar minor injuries unit closure date proposed as final decision due

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership will decide the fate of the Cupar minor injuries unit on Wednesday, with a closure date already outlined.

By Claire Warrender
Adamson Hospital in Cupar houses the town's minor injuries unit
The fate of the Cupar minor injuries unit will be sealed this week, with health chiefs recommending its closure.

The axe has been hovering over the unit at Adamson Hospital since shock proposals were announced in February.

And it could close within seven weeks if Fife’s Integration Joint Board approves the move on Wednesday (May 28).

St Andrews Hospital would handle all north east Fife minor injuries if the Cupar unit closes. Image: DC Thomson

Agreement means north east Fife will be served by just one minor injuries unit at St Andrews Community Hospital, as of July 17.

X-rays will also be carried out there.

The recommendation follows a public consultation involving 1,300 people – 85% of whom expressed concerns.

Many are worried about a 10-mile journey to St Andrews for people without a car.

And several people fear closure was a done deal from the start.

However, bosses say the current model is not sustainable as staff shortages mean nurses cannot cover both sites.

Closure of the Cupar minor injuries unit (MIU) would also save £140,000.

‘Robust’ appraisal and consultation over Cupar minor injuries unit

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership considered three options for the future of MIUs in north east Fife.

Two of those involved the closure of the Cupar unit.

A report to Wednesday’s board meeting says the final recommendation follows a clinically-led appraisal, as well as the public consultation.

The Cupar minor injuries unit is at Adamson Hospital
It describes the options appraisal as “robust”.

And it adds: “Workforce shortages impact the ability to consistently and safely deliver care across both sites.”

St Andrews already treats almost two thirds of north east Fife’s MIU patients.

And managers predict the move to a single MIU will result in an average of 24 patients a day.

That would put it on a par with the MIU at Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline.

What will happen to Adamson Hospital?

The Cupar MIU currently operates from 8am to 6pm on weekdays.

Managers stress Adamson Hospital will remain open, despite the unit’s closure.

And they are proposing investment in the Bank Street hospital to ensure it remains “a thriving health and social care hub”.

The report to go before Wednesday’s board says: “A move to St Andrews would lead to more efficient patient care and shorter wait times.”

Quality of care would also improve, it adds.

Travel concerns are also addressed within the report, with bosses outlining available bus services and NHS transport options.

