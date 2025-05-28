Taymouth Castle path shuts as US tycoons step up multi-million-pound transformation of Perthshire estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taymouth Castle path shuts as US tycoons step up multi-million-pound transformation of Perthshire estate

Bosses say they need to protect the public as construction work on the Taymouth Castle estate picks up pace.

By Morag Lindsay
Taymouth Castle surrounded by greenery
Much of the Taymouth Castle path network will stay open.

Taymouth Castle bosses have blocked off a popular public path through the estate for the summer.

The South Riverside Core Path will be closed for five months while work on the resort beside Loch Tay gathers pace.

Discovery Land Company is overseeing a massive redevelopment of the Taymouth Castle estate.

It has already carried out a multi-million-pound restoration of the castle and its golf course.

The focus is now turning to the construction of up to 140 members-only homes —  at prices starting at £4 million — around the Kenmore estate’s newly-restored golf course.

Map showing section of path which will be closed

The South Riverside Core Path is likely to stay off-limits until mid-October, subject to weather conditions.

Taymouth Castle chiefs say the closure is required for the public’s safety during road-building and infrastructure and utilities works.

And they are stressing the public will still be welcome to access other areas of the estate.

A statement on the Taymouth Castle website says: “7.3 km of core paths remain open throughout the estate and are clearly signposted.”

Path closure comes as Taymouth Castle plans progress

Discovery Land Company purchased the estate at Kenmore, beside Loch Tay, in 2019.

The US real estate company has already reopened Taymouth Castle to guests following a £100m restoration.

Smiling woman in front of long polished table in room with lavish ceiling decorations
Locals were invited to view the Taymouth Castle restoration last year. Image: Represent Communications
Two women smiling under elaborate stained glass window panels
The castle’s stained glass windows have been returned to their former glory. Image: Represent Communications

The Victorian landmark had fallen into disrepair after a series of failed bids to turn the estate’s fortunes around.

Perth and Kinross Council approved plans for eight houses to the north-east of the castle in March, followed by four more in April.

Eight separate planning applications for another 42 homes have yet to be decided.

A number of other planning applications are also in the council’s hands.

Architect drawing showing Dairy conversion plans to create clubhouse for Taymouth Castle golf course
The Taymouth estate dairy could be transformed into a clubhouse. Image: McKenzie Strickland Associates/Perth and Kinross Council

These include a proposal to convert the Dairy building on the estate into a clubhouse, with outdoor seating and parking area.

Taymouth Castle redevelopment is path to £390m boost for Perthshire, say experts

The Taymouth Castle project – Discovery Land Company’s first in the UK – is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

Analysts have forecast it could boost the Perth and Kinross economy by £390m in its first 25 years.

The estate has also bought the Kenmore hotel, along with a number of other buildings in the neighbouring village.

Kenmore Hotel exterior
The Taymouth Castle estate intends to re-open the Kenmore Hotel to the public after a multi-million-pound facelift. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It is due to reopen in 2026.

The village shop reopened last summer following refurbishments.

It’s now run by Ballintaggart.

The Taymouth Castle team also own the Moness resort at Aberfeldy.

They have been consulting locals on a plan to convert 77 of its holiday lodges into workers’ accommodation.

The Protect Loch Tay protest group, set up to fight the Taymouth Castle redevelopment, announced it was folding late last year.

Its online petition attracted more than 160,000 signatures.

Conversation