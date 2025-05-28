Taymouth Castle path shuts as US tycoons step up multi-million-pound transformation of Perthshire estate

Taymouth Castle bosses have blocked off a popular public path through the estate for the summer.

The South Riverside Core Path will be closed for five months while work on the resort beside Loch Tay gathers pace.

Discovery Land Company is overseeing a massive redevelopment of the Taymouth Castle estate.

It has already carried out a multi-million-pound restoration of the castle and its golf course.

The focus is now turning to the construction of up to 140 members-only homes — at prices starting at £4 million — around the Kenmore estate’s newly-restored golf course.

The South Riverside Core Path is likely to stay off-limits until mid-October, subject to weather conditions.

Taymouth Castle chiefs say the closure is required for the public’s safety during road-building and infrastructure and utilities works.

And they are stressing the public will still be welcome to access other areas of the estate.

A statement on the Taymouth Castle website says: “7.3 km of core paths remain open throughout the estate and are clearly signposted.”

Path closure comes as Taymouth Castle plans progress

Discovery Land Company purchased the estate at Kenmore, beside Loch Tay, in 2019.

The US real estate company has already reopened Taymouth Castle to guests following a £100m restoration.

The Victorian landmark had fallen into disrepair after a series of failed bids to turn the estate’s fortunes around.

Perth and Kinross Council approved plans for eight houses to the north-east of the castle in March, followed by four more in April.

Eight separate planning applications for another 42 homes have yet to be decided.

A number of other planning applications are also in the council’s hands.

These include a proposal to convert the Dairy building on the estate into a clubhouse, with outdoor seating and parking area.

Taymouth Castle redevelopment is path to £390m boost for Perthshire, say experts

The Taymouth Castle project – Discovery Land Company’s first in the UK – is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

Analysts have forecast it could boost the Perth and Kinross economy by £390m in its first 25 years.

The estate has also bought the Kenmore hotel, along with a number of other buildings in the neighbouring village.

It is due to reopen in 2026.

The village shop reopened last summer following refurbishments.

It’s now run by Ballintaggart.

The Taymouth Castle team also own the Moness resort at Aberfeldy.

They have been consulting locals on a plan to convert 77 of its holiday lodges into workers’ accommodation.

The Protect Loch Tay protest group, set up to fight the Taymouth Castle redevelopment, announced it was folding late last year.

Its online petition attracted more than 160,000 signatures.