Dunfermline mum finds dead birds in attic of council home

A Dunfermline mum has pleaded with the council to help clear her attic of mould – and dead birds.

Hotel worker Leona Campbell, 36, lives in the city’s Craigmile Street with her partner and four children.

Leona’s mum, Christina Drummond, told The Courier that one of her grandchildren has had to move in with her due to the conditions.

She said: “It’s been about 10 years since she started complaining about the dampness in the house.

“The council came to check it but they said there was nothing there. The house is now black with damp.

“She phoned about three months ago saying that they heard birds in their attic.

“The council said that they couldn’t do anything about birds, they have to wait until they leave and then they can check.

“Now, there’s loads of birds, including some that are dead. The hatch fell through last week and all you saw was the carcasses.

“There’s poop everywhere, the smell is horrendous. I think they’re starting to come through the ceiling.”

Dead birds found in Dunfermline attic

One of Leona’s children has had to move in with her gran due to the conditions.

Christina said: “The council were meant to be out on Friday and they still haven’t been out. It’s terrible.

“There’s bulges coming from the ceiling and it’s so dark, it’s like a shadow.

“You actually have to see it to know just how bad it is.

“They keep saying there’s not enough houses for her. There must be something for them to move into so the house can be looked at.

“I said to Leona that she should check in to the hotel and have the council pay for it.

“I know there may be bigger houses to look at but surely this is a priority. It’s crazy how they’re not coming to check.”

Fife councillor calls for swift action

Christina and Leona reached out to local councillor Gavin Ellis for assistance.

The Dunfermline North (Conservative) member said: “It’s clear to me that a statutory nuisance under public health exists at the property regarding the build-up of bird droppings and dead birds in the loft.

“Add to that the level of mould and I’m sure the council would act quickly if this was a private property.

“It’s not good enough to have our tenants live in these conditions and I hope for swift action to fix this for the family.”

Lynne Johnston, Fife Council‘s housing manager for the area, said: “When this was reported to us on May 22, we immediately made arrangements for the property to be inspected, including for signs of damp.

“We also asked for the roof to be inspected for gaps after hearing that birds had been found when the loft hatch was opened.

“Ms Campbell’s housing officer has explained the timescales for the inspections to be carried out and can be contacted if there are any other concerns.”