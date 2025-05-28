Dunfermline mum finds dead birds in attic of council home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline mum finds dead birds in attic of council home

Leona Campbell lives with her partner and four children in Craigmile Street.

By Ben MacDonald

A Dunfermline mum has pleaded with the council to help clear her attic of mould – and dead birds.

Hotel worker Leona Campbell, 36, lives in the city’s Craigmile Street with her partner and four children.

Leona’s mum, Christina Drummond, told The Courier that one of her grandchildren has had to move in with her due to the conditions.

She said: “It’s been about 10 years since she started complaining about the dampness in the house.

“The council came to check it but they said there was nothing there. The house is now black with damp.

“She phoned about three months ago saying that they heard birds in their attic.

Bird mess in Leona’s attic. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The 36-year-old lives in the house with her partner and four children. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The family say the council can’t do anything about the bird problem. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The council said that they couldn’t do anything about birds, they have to wait until they leave and then they can check.

“Now, there’s loads of birds, including some that are dead. The hatch fell through last week and all you saw was the carcasses.

“There’s poop everywhere, the smell is horrendous. I think they’re starting to come through the ceiling.”

Dead birds found in Dunfermline attic

One of Leona’s children has had to move in with her gran due to the conditions.

Christina said: “The council were meant to be out on Friday and they still haven’t been out. It’s terrible.

“There’s bulges coming from the ceiling and it’s so dark, it’s like a shadow.

“You actually have to see it to know just how bad it is.

Damp and mould continue into the house. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The walls are starting to decay. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
One of Leona’s children has moved in with her gran. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“They keep saying there’s not enough houses for her. There must be something for them to move into so the house can be looked at.

“I said to Leona that she should check in to the hotel and have the council pay for it.

“I know there may be bigger houses to look at but surely this is a priority. It’s crazy how they’re not coming to check.”

Fife councillor calls for swift action

Christina and Leona reached out to local councillor Gavin Ellis for assistance.

The Dunfermline North (Conservative) member said: “It’s clear to me that a statutory nuisance under public health exists at the property regarding the build-up of bird droppings and dead birds in the loft.

“Add to that the level of mould and I’m sure the council would act quickly if this was a private property.

“It’s not good enough to have our tenants live in these conditions and I hope for swift action to fix this for the family.”

Gavin Ellis has asked the council to help. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fife Council were contacted three months ago. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The council has arranged for the property to be inspected. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Lynne Johnston, Fife Council‘s housing manager for the area, said: “When this was reported to us on May 22, we immediately made arrangements for the property to be inspected, including for signs of damp.

“We also asked for the roof to be inspected for gaps after hearing that birds had been found when the loft hatch was opened.

“Ms Campbell’s housing officer has explained the timescales for the inspections to be carried out and can be contacted if there are any other concerns.”

Conversation