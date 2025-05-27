Armed police swoop on Dundee flats after reports of ‘man with firearm’

Armed police swooped on a block of flats in Dundee after reports of a man in possession of a firearm.
Officers were called to Polepark Road just before 9am on Tuesday and cordoned off the area.
Residents reported seeing armed officers entering the block before a man was led away in handcuffs.
Police have confirmed a 35-year-old man was arrested and an investigation is ongoing.
One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “Armed police came into the close and I heard them asking someone to come out of a property with their hands up.
“The person was removed, and then I saw uniformed officers entering.”
One man told The Courier that both Polepark Road and Lower Pleasance were closed for a short time.
He added: “There were police, paramedics and firefighters at the scene.
“Most of the police were stationed in and around Lower Pleasance.
“Officers came out with a riot shield and I saw at least one firearm on display.
“There were six or seven police units when I arrived.
“The cordon was lifted at around 10.15am.
“One individual was placed in handcuffs and taken away in a police van.”
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.45am on Tuesday, we were called to Polepark Road, Dundee, following reports of a man with a firearm.
“Firearms officers attended and a 35-year-old man was arrested.
“Inquiries are ongoing.”