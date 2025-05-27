Armed police swoop on Dundee flats after reports of ‘man with firearm’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Armed police swoop on Dundee flats after reports of ‘man with firearm’

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene on Polepark Road.

By James Simpson
Armed police were called to Polepark Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Armed police swooped on a block of flats in Dundee after reports of a man in possession of a firearm.

Officers were called to Polepark Road just before 9am on Tuesday and cordoned off the area.

Residents reported seeing armed officers entering the block before a man was led away in handcuffs.

Police have confirmed a 35-year-old man was arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

Police closed off Polepark Road at the junction with Lochee Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Polepark Road was taped off by police. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A large emergency response was called to the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “Armed police came into the close and I heard them asking someone to come out of a property with their hands up.

“The person was removed, and then I saw uniformed officers entering.”

One man told The Courier that both Polepark Road and Lower Pleasance were closed for a short time.

He added: “There were police, paramedics and firefighters at the scene.

“Most of the police were stationed in and around Lower Pleasance.

Police closed off the area around the Polepark Road flats. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
An officer with battering ram. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“Officers came out with a riot shield and I saw at least one firearm on display.

“There were six or seven police units when I arrived.

“The cordon was lifted at around 10.15am.

“One individual was placed in handcuffs and taken away in a police van.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.45am on Tuesday, we were called to Polepark Road, Dundee, following reports of a man with a firearm.

“Firearms officers attended and a 35-year-old man was arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

