Trains and tracks as Angus railway music festival expands this summer

Brechin’s Caledonian Railway has pulled out all the stops for its late summer music festival.

The Live@Dun event has already enjoyed two successful years.

So the award-winning heritage railway is extending it to an all-day festival in August.

Caley Railway chairman Jon Gill hopes it will see music fans flock to Brechin for the trip to the main stage at Bridge of Dun.

This year’s Live@Dun will take place on Saturday August 16, from noon until 11pm.

The event gives visitors the chance to take the train from Brechin along the four-mile Caley line to Dun – with music on board.

“We’re really glad to be able to make it a full day and evening event,” said Jon.

Variety of music at Caley Railway festival

“Dundee band Headroom are already favourites and will headline the stage at Bridge of Dun with their popular rock and blues.”

Also appearing will be the Almighty Blues Band and Thin Lizzy tribute Boyz.

“We’ll have a DJ playing a selection of 80s/90s disco and pop.

“We are also putting on live music on selected trains which are running throughout the day.”

Those acts will include local folk music favourites Shenanigans and singer/songwriter Florence Jack.

Angus Transport Group will run a free bus service to and from Montrose with their classics.

Jon added: “The line-up of food and drink vendors includes a railway bar, Rolling Stove paella, Roamer coffee and cakes, Mrs Ritchie’s cocktail and coffee bar and Rolling Dough pizzas.

“It’s a great combination of heritage trains, music, and food and drink,” said Jon.

“The atmosphere at Live@Dun has been fantastic in the past couple of years so we’re looking forward to folk enjoying it as a day-long event.”

Tickets can be booked at caledonianrailway.com