Trains and tracks as Angus railway music festival expands this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Trains and tracks as Angus railway music festival expands this summer

Live@Dun will see a host of acts perform at the popular event run by Brechin’s Caledonian Railway.

By Graham Brown
Paella on the Caley Railway platform at a previous Live@Dun festival. Image: Supplied
Paella on the Caley Railway platform at a previous Live@Dun festival. Image: Supplied

Brechin’s Caledonian Railway has pulled out all the stops for its late summer music festival.

The Live@Dun event has already enjoyed two successful years.

So the award-winning heritage railway is extending it to an all-day festival in August.

Caley Railway chairman Jon Gill hopes it will see music fans flock to Brechin for the trip to the main stage at Bridge of Dun.

Train on Brechin Caledonian Railway line.
Trains will run regularly along the Caley Railway line for Live@Dun. Image: Supplied

This year’s Live@Dun will take place on Saturday August 16, from noon until 11pm.

The event gives visitors the chance to take the train from Brechin along the four-mile Caley line to Dun – with music on board.

“We’re really glad to be able to make it a full day and evening event,” said Jon.

Variety of music at Caley Railway festival

“Dundee band Headroom are already favourites and will headline the stage at Bridge of Dun with their popular rock and blues.”

Also appearing will be the Almighty Blues Band and Thin Lizzy tribute Boyz.

“We’ll have a DJ playing a selection of 80s/90s disco and pop.

“We are also putting on live music on selected trains which are running throughout the day.”

Those acts will include local folk music favourites Shenanigans and singer/songwriter Florence Jack.

Musician Florence Jack.
Florence Jack will perform at Live@Dun. Image: Supplied

Angus Transport Group will run a free bus service to and from Montrose with their classics.

Jon added: “The line-up of food and drink vendors includes a railway bar, Rolling Stove paella, Roamer coffee and cakes, Mrs Ritchie’s cocktail and coffee bar and Rolling Dough pizzas.

“It’s a great combination of heritage trains, music, and food and drink,” said Jon.

“The atmosphere at Live@Dun has been fantastic in the past couple of years so we’re looking forward to folk enjoying it as a day-long event.”

Tickets can be booked at caledonianrailway.com

More from News

Videos circulating on social media show a group of people arguing and fighting in the street. Image: Supplied
Moment 'gang fight' erupts on Dundee street as police issue statement on social media…
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA.
NHS Fife slammed by watchdog for 'poor handling' of trans row tribunal cost questions
Alex Tunnicliffe
Army sapper faces dismissal after admitting indecent communication with 'child' in Fife
Happyhillock Road. Image: Google Maps
Busy Dundee road to shut for three days of roadworks
Boxing Day trains for Dundee and Angus
Dundee services disrupted after person hit by train
Phone with 999
Fife Buckfast lout told 999 operator 'I'm the f***ing real deal' and made hostage…
Child eating french fries with nuggets
Fife councillors to be served school dinners after children report feeling hungry
3
St Andrews University principal Sally Mapstone. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University principal revealed catalogue of campus hate incidents in letter to…
Elizabeth Maclean, Perth Provost Xander McDade, Chairperson of the Mòd Pheairt Local Organising Committee, Gillian MacDonald, Cllr Grant Laing Leader of Perth Council and James Maclean.
Gaelic signs and school shinty plan to boost language in Perth and Kinross
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Swallow Roundabout after the changes Picture shows; Swallow Roundabout after the changes. Swallow Roundabout, Dundee. Supplied by Luddon Construction Date; Unknown
7 key questions about controversial Swallow Roundabout changes
3

Conversation