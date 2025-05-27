Crews put out Montrose seafront gorse fire after fears blaze could spread

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crews put out Montrose seafront gorse fire after fears blaze could spread

Drivers had been urged to move their cars from the area in case high winds spread the flames.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Ben MacDonald

Crews have put out a gorse fire at Montrose seafront after fears the blaze could spread.

Firefighters worked for more than two hours to tackle the blaze on Traill Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers were urged by police to move their cars amid fears high winds could spread the flames.

However, the fire had been put out by 2.45pm, with crews remaining on the scene in case it flared up again.

Earlier, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers from Police Scotland, along with Scottish Fire and Rescue, are currently in attendance at a large area of gorse which is on fire in the area of Traill Drive in Montrose.

Emergency services at the scene. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Police urged drivers to move their cars. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
The fire broke out around 12.20pm. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area; however, in addition, anyone with vehicles parked in the area of the Montrose splash park and seafront is asked to move their vehicles as soon as possible in case the fire spreads further due to high winds.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report at 12.20pm that an area of gorse near the skatepark was on fire.

“We sent four appliances from Montrose, Laurencekirk, Arbroath and Brechin.

“The fire was extinguished by 2.45pm but our crews are remaining on scene for another hour in case it flares up again.”

Firefighters tackling the flames. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A post on the Traill Pavilion cafe Facebook page said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a fire on the links behind the Traill Pavilion and the road around the beach and to the north of us has been closed.

“Police have asked if you can avoid the area meantime.

“We will update as we have any more information.”

The Courier’s reporter Ben MacDonald, who was at the scene, said: “Police blocked the road at the Roo’s Leap turn off, meaning no cars were allowed to drive towards the beach.

Firefighters at the scene. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“This area is popular with dog walkers.

“One man was told he had to walk along the Mid Links as there was no access beyond where the policeman was standing – just off the first hole of the 1562 course.

“There were four fire engines stationed at the nearby car park, and there were at least a dozen firefighters positioned an area right beside the skatepark.”

