Crews put out Montrose seafront gorse fire after fears blaze could spread

Crews have put out a gorse fire at Montrose seafront after fears the blaze could spread.

Firefighters worked for more than two hours to tackle the blaze on Traill Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers were urged by police to move their cars amid fears high winds could spread the flames.

However, the fire had been put out by 2.45pm, with crews remaining on the scene in case it flared up again.

Earlier, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers from Police Scotland, along with Scottish Fire and Rescue, are currently in attendance at a large area of gorse which is on fire in the area of Traill Drive in Montrose.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area; however, in addition, anyone with vehicles parked in the area of the Montrose splash park and seafront is asked to move their vehicles as soon as possible in case the fire spreads further due to high winds.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report at 12.20pm that an area of gorse near the skatepark was on fire.

“We sent four appliances from Montrose, Laurencekirk, Arbroath and Brechin.

“The fire was extinguished by 2.45pm but our crews are remaining on scene for another hour in case it flares up again.”

A post on the Traill Pavilion cafe Facebook page said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a fire on the links behind the Traill Pavilion and the road around the beach and to the north of us has been closed.

“Police have asked if you can avoid the area meantime.

“We will update as we have any more information.”

The Courier’s reporter Ben MacDonald, who was at the scene, said: “Police blocked the road at the Roo’s Leap turn off, meaning no cars were allowed to drive towards the beach.

“This area is popular with dog walkers.

“One man was told he had to walk along the Mid Links as there was no access beyond where the policeman was standing – just off the first hole of the 1562 course.

“There were four fire engines stationed at the nearby car park, and there were at least a dozen firefighters positioned an area right beside the skatepark.”