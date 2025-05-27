Stirling accountant wins £50k home makeover in first competition he has entered

A Stirling man has won a five-figure home makeover after entering a contest for the first time.

John Cassidy, 43, was at work when online competition company Best of the Best (BOTB) called him to tell him he had won £50,000 to upgrade his house.

The chartered accountant said he was “on cloud nine” after finding out the news.

He plans to spend the prize money on refreshing his home with new kitchen countertops, log burners, a new TV and a bathroom upgrade.

John said: “To win is amazing. I can’t believe it.

“I didn’t sleep that night because I had so many things going on in my head. I’m on cloud nine.

“I don’t think I’ve ever won anything like this before in my life. It’s exciting times.”

The prize winner also revealed his wife would be “over the moon”.

He said: “I think she’ll think I’m winding her up because I don’t even know if she knows I play.”

John’s colleagues were also surprised.

“There was a lot of excitement in the office and I couldn’t concentrate afterwards – I was just thinking about log burners,” he added.

BOTB says Stirling man’s prize is ‘life-changing’

BOTB presenter Christian Williams said: “John’s reaction was priceless – a mix of disbelief and total joy.

“It’s incredible that he won on his first-ever go.

“He already has a full list of improvements, and I’m sure this money will go a long way to making his dream home a reality.

“I can’t wait to see the before-and-after photos.

“That’s the best part of this job – seeing how life-changing these prizes really are.”

BOTB is a car competitions company that gives out lifestyle prizes, including holidays, cash, tech and more.

It was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away £96m-worth of cars since then.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook