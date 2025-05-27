Stirling accountant wins £50k home makeover in first competition he has entered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Stirling accountant wins £50k home makeover in first competition he has entered

John Cassidy, 43, was "on cloud nine" when he was told he had won the BOTB competition.

By Isla Glen
BOTB presenter Christian Williams phoned Stirling man John Cassidy at work to tell him he had won a competition.
BOTB presenter Christian Williams phoned John Cassidy at work to share the news. Image: BOTB

A Stirling man has won a five-figure home makeover after entering a contest for the first time.

John Cassidy, 43, was at work when online competition company Best of the Best (BOTB) called him to tell him he had won £50,000 to upgrade his house.

The chartered accountant said he was “on cloud nine” after finding out the news.

He plans to spend the prize money on refreshing his home with new kitchen countertops, log burners, a new TV and a bathroom upgrade.

John said: “To win is amazing. I can’t believe it.

“I didn’t sleep that night because I had so many things going on in my head. I’m on cloud nine.

“I don’t think I’ve ever won anything like this before in my life. It’s exciting times.”

John said it was ‘amazing’ to win. Image: BOTB

The prize winner also revealed his wife would be “over the moon”.

He said: “I think she’ll think I’m winding her up because I don’t even know if she knows I play.”

John’s colleagues were also surprised.

“There was a lot of excitement in the office and I couldn’t concentrate afterwards – I was just thinking about log burners,” he added.

BOTB says Stirling man’s prize is ‘life-changing’

BOTB presenter Christian Williams said: “John’s reaction was priceless – a mix of disbelief and total joy.

“It’s incredible that he won on his first-ever go.

“He already has a full list of improvements, and I’m sure this money will go a long way to making his dream home a reality.

“I can’t wait to see the before-and-after photos.

“That’s the best part of this job – seeing how life-changing these prizes really are.”

BOTB is a car competitions company that gives out lifestyle prizes, including holidays, cash, tech and more.

It was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away £96m-worth of cars since then.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Police and emergency services at the scene of the incident on Water Street. Image: PA
Dundee Dad caught up in Liverpool FC parade incident
Yungblud plays a stripped-back Dundee show on Thursday.
Chart-topper Yungblud set to play Dundee LiveHouse
Police on St Clement Place, St Mary's, Dundee.
Man, 24, in hospital as police lock down Dundee roads after 'fight in the…
Dame Sally Mapstone, the principal of the University of St Andrews.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University principal claims less than 1% of staff backed rector's ceasefire…
4
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Window cleaning dispute and torched Ring
Brian Thoresen
Dundee man, 60, hit rival with knuckle duster and bit his head
Iconic Fife pub the Albert Hotel in North Queensferry
SNP 'wrong' to block community bid to take over 200-year-old Fife pub
2
Scottish Wool Centre in Aberfoyle
Ducks die and sheep injured in Aberfoyle dog attack
2
Barrogil House Care Home.
Carer sacked for mocking Fife dementia patient after hidden camera sting named for first…
Dundee has had the highest rate of abortions in Scotland for nine of the last 10 years. Image: PA
Dundee records highest rate of abortions in Scotland as numbers rise to record levels

Conversation