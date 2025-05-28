Fife councillors to be served school dinners after children report feeling hungry

Fife councillors are to be served school dinners after children reported feeling hungry after lunch.

Food served in the region’s high schools will be dished up during a full council meeting’s lunch break.

And members eating in the authority’s Glenrothes HQ canteen will be able to gauge the amount and quality of the meals on offer.

The move was agreed after members of the education scrutiny committee expressed concern some children were not getting enough to eat.

It follows a survey in Cowdenbeath, which found 60% of pupils were still hungry after lunch.

A separate questionnaire later issued across Fife found many children do not like some of the food on offer.

Some menu choices have since changed to reflect the pupils’ comments.

However, school dinner menus are regulated by Scottish Government guidelines to ensure they remain nutritious.

Fish and chips among top choices but thumbs down to macaroni

Fife’s school meals service serves around five million dinners a year.

It also deals with special diets for more than 900 pupils, including gluten, dairy or egg-free meals.

Top choices include cheeseburgers, fish and chips, pizza and chicken korma.

However, many of the vegetarian options are proving unpopular and 60% of youngsters said they did not like school macaroni.

SNP councillor Louise Kennedy-Dalby said: “We’re having a lot of problems with kids coming back saying they’re hungry. It’s constant.

“Then there’s the issue of meal choices.

“Many children are choosing not to eat them, or are taking the cheese out of their wraps and sandwiches and just eating plain bread.”

Are Fife school dinners enough for 16-year-old rugby players?

Primary school meals are restricted to 518 calories, with 745 calories offered in secondary schools.

But there is discretion to increase that by 10%.

And free soup top-ups are available for those who would like more to eat.

Lib Dem councillor Eugene Clarke asked: “I’m thinking about strapping 16-year-olds who run about rugby pitches and wonder if that’s enough for them.”

The Fife school dinners taste session was suggested by SNP member Lynn Mowatt.

She said: “We need to be giving children food they will eat, as well as meeting dietary requirements.

“They need fuel to take them into classrooms so they can participate.

“Hungry children don’t do that.”

The councillors will complete a survey on their meal choice afterwards.