More
Articles

Chart-topper Yungblud set to play Dundee LiveHouse

The Doncaster native has announced he will visit Dundee on July 10.

By Laura Devlin
Yungblud is set to play Dundee LiveHouse this summer. Image: Supplied.
Chart-topping singer Yungblud is set to play Dundee LiveHouse this summer.

The Doncaster native has announced he will visit Dundee on July 10 as part of series of ‘up close and personal’ shows.

LiveHouse is the only Scottish date.

Writing on social media, Yungblud said: “I always love doing these shows.

“We will be playing songs off the new album stripped back and sharing stories about how the songs were made.

“We’re putting together something rea special for you.”

Tickets go on sale at 11am on Thursday will be available to purchase from Dundee record store Assai.

Yungblud first major gig for Dundee Livehouse

LiveHouse opened on May 2 with a performance from DJ Craig Charles.

The venue also hosted the closing party of Dundee Dance Event on Sunday night.

However, Yungblud is the first major gig confirmed for the newly redeveloped site.

DJ Patty performing at the opening night.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Scottish rockers Idlewild are also set to play the new venue and will visit Dundee on December 6 as part of their first UK tour in six years.

Speaking ahead of the Yungblud announcement , LiveHouse operator Gus Robb said: “This is the first major gig for LiveHouse.

“It’s the only Scottish date of the tour and that shows we are able to attract big names here.

“Hopefully this is the first of many.”

Conversation