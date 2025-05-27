Man, 24, in hospital as police lock down Dundee roads after ‘fight in the street’

A 24-year-old man has been taken to hospital after reports of a gang fight in Dundee.

Officers were conducting enquiries between St Clement Place and St Edmund Place on Tuesday afternoon.

The two streets were sealed off in the aftermath of the incident.

Forensic officers were seen photographing the scene and placing items into evidence bags.

Neighbours reported that paramedics also attended the incident in the St Mary’s area.

One man, who did not wish to be named, said there were “men with weapons” involved in the disturbance.

He said: “There was a high police presence here at around 3pm when I arrived in the area.

“At around 4pm, I saw police interviewing people, and forensics were taking pictures near the cordon on St Edmund Place.

“There were reportedly men arguing and fighting in the street.”

The cordon at St Clement Place was lifted at around 4.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Tuesday, 27 May, 2025, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the St Clement Place area of Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1587 of 27 May, 2025.”