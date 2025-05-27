Man, 24, in hospital as police lock down Dundee roads after ‘fight in the street’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 24, in hospital as police lock down Dundee roads after ‘fight in the street’

A witness said there were “men with weapons” in the St Mary's incident.

By James Simpson
Police on St Clement Place, St Mary's, Dundee.
Police on St Clement Place, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A 24-year-old man has been taken to hospital after reports of a gang fight in Dundee.

Officers were conducting enquiries between St Clement Place and St Edmund Place on Tuesday afternoon.

The two streets were sealed off in the aftermath of the incident.

Forensic officers were seen photographing the scene and placing items into evidence bags.

Neighbours reported that paramedics also attended the incident in the St Mary’s area.

Forensics taking pictures inside the cordon on St Edmund Place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One man, who did not wish to be named, said there were “men with weapons” involved in the disturbance.

He said: “There was a high police presence here at around 3pm when I arrived in the area.

“At around 4pm, I saw police interviewing people, and forensics were taking pictures near the cordon on St Edmund Place.

“There were reportedly men arguing and fighting in the street.”

The cordon at St Clement Place was lifted at around 4.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Tuesday, 27 May, 2025, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the St Clement Place area of Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1587 of 27 May, 2025.”

