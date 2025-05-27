Dundee Dad caught up in Liverpool FC parade incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee Dad caught up in Liverpool FC parade incident

James Watt from Dundee witnessed a car being driven towards football supporters first-hand.

By Finn Nixon
Police and emergency services at the scene of the incident on Water Street. Image: PA
Police and emergency services at the scene of the incident on Water Street. Image: PA

A Dundee Dad has relived the moment he witnessed a car being driven towards football supporters in Liverpool.

James Watt, 51, was one of thousands of Liverpool fans celebrating their team’s Premier League title triumph in the city on Monday when the incident unfolded.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested after a car collided with fans on the city’s Water Street at just after 6pm.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that 65 people had been injured.

James told The Courier: “This black ford drove down the left side of the road really quickly and I saw the guy driving towards us.

“I noticed him fairly late, but the guy in front of me started to run.

“We both darted over to the left behind a big public bin.

“The guy drove past us, blowing his horn.

“Everyone dived out of the way, then people got really angry and started chasing him down the road.

“But he disappeared fairly quickly and we lost track of what was going on.”

Driver of car looked ‘really angry’

James spent most of the day near the Royal Liver Building on The Strand after travelling to Liverpool for the celebrations.

An open top bus parade made its way down the street in the evening.

Afterwards he started to make his way back to the train station.

James said: “After the bus passed everyone naturally made their way back up Water Street.

“There were thousands of people and you had to take tiny steps forward all the time

“If the car had come down at the spot five minutes earlier nobody would have stood a chance.”

An open top bus makes it way through the streets of Liverpool during the Premier League winners parade. Image: PA

James and other supporters walked past an ambulance and a queue of cars waiting on the other side of Water Street as crowds started to thin slightly.

It was then the black Ford came careering towards them.

He added: “As we ran out of the way of the car, I actually got a really good look at the driver and he looked really angry.

“Nobody had interacted with his car and he initiated this.

“The crowd turned pretty quickly and you’ll see videos of the crowd attacking the car.

“But they were trying to stop the guy from killing someone.

“This was just a normal guy with a look of absolute rage on his face.”

‘An absolutely amazing day’ turns tragic

James has been a Liverpool FC supporter since he was five-years-old.

He had travelled down himself and left his car in Southport, catching a train to Moorfields Station.

James added: “It was an absolutely amazing day, with a carnival atmosphere.

“But one person has just turned the whole thing into (something) verging on a tragedy.

“It felt like there wasn’t a lot of police there and very few barriers.

“There was nothing in place to stop any large vehicle from coming through.

Thousands of Liverpool supporters took part in the Premier League trophy parade. Image: James Watt

“It does make you think twice about big crowds, but I don’t want something like to stop me from going back to another parade.”

James was able to return to Southport after passengers were evacuated onto trains at Moorfields Station.

Phone service was poor in Liverpool.

And it took some time for news of the casualties to filter through to James and his fellow passengers.

He phoned family and friends to let them know he was okay and arrived back in Dundee at 2am on Tuesday.

More from News

BOTB presenter Christian Williams phoned Stirling man John Cassidy at work to tell him he had won a competition.
Stirling accountant wins £50k home makeover in first competition he has entered
Yungblud plays a stripped-back Dundee show on Thursday.
Chart-topper Yungblud set to play Dundee LiveHouse
Police on St Clement Place, St Mary's, Dundee.
Man, 24, in hospital as police lock down Dundee roads after 'fight in the…
Dame Sally Mapstone, the principal of the University of St Andrews.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University principal claims less than 1% of staff backed rector's ceasefire…
4
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Window cleaning dispute and torched Ring
Brian Thoresen
Dundee man, 60, hit rival with knuckle duster and bit his head
Iconic Fife pub the Albert Hotel in North Queensferry
SNP 'wrong' to block community bid to take over 200-year-old Fife pub
2
Scottish Wool Centre in Aberfoyle
Ducks die and sheep injured in Aberfoyle dog attack
2
Barrogil House Care Home.
Carer sacked for mocking Fife dementia patient after hidden camera sting named for first…
Dundee has had the highest rate of abortions in Scotland for nine of the last 10 years. Image: PA
Dundee records highest rate of abortions in Scotland as numbers rise to record levels

Conversation