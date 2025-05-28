Dundee services disrupted after person hit by train

Commuters in Dundee faced disruption after a person was hit by a train on Wednesday morning.

The railway line was shut between Aberdeen and Stonehaven after the incident.

As a result, several trains from Dundee to Glasgow Queen Street were cancelled.

Trains running between Dundee and Arbroath were also been suspended.

The line reopened shortly after 9am but the disruption continued until later in the day.

A post on the National Rail website said: “A person has been hit by a train between Stonehaven and Aberdeen.

“To allow the emergency services to safely access the railway and carry out their work, all lines running between these stations are currently closed.

An update from ScotRail said: “All lines have reopened, and services are now returning to normal.

“Services may still be subject to delay or revision as we focus on getting trains and crew back into position.”