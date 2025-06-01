McDonald’s responds to Dundee Riverside concerns as application moves forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McDonald’s responds to Dundee Riverside concerns as application moves forward

A full planning application has been submitted seeking permission for a McDonald's restaurant to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue.

By Laura Devlin
How the new Dundee Riverside McDonald's could look.
How the new Riverside McDonald's could look. Image: McDonald's

McDonald’s has responded to public concerns over plans to build a fourth restaurant in Dundee.

An application has been lodged with the local authority seeking permission for a drive-through premises to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue.

The site was previously earmarked for a 24/7 Burger King and coffee shop drive-through.

Plans for a new Dundee McDonald’s were first unveiled last August but the fast food giant ultimately withdrew the original application following feedback from the council.

The amended application has reduced the number of drive-through units from two down to one and has decreased the floor space of the proposed restaurant.

‘McDonald’s will mean gridlock’

But the news of the latest application has been met with a mixed response from readers of The Courier.

Commenting on our website, ‘Westender’ raised concerns over the potential increase in traffic the development could cause.

They wrote: “McDonald’s and Amazon will mean gridlock.

The proposed Riverside McDonald's as readers react to the plans
The proposed McDonald’s from the Riverside Drive roundabout. Image: McDonald’s.

“Tie in when the schools finish and shift work finishes at Ninewells and the university –  you will have mayhem.

“There are plenty of alternative sites, this one will be a disaster.”

Traffic concerns were also noted during a public consultation event held in April.

However, in a report submitted with the application, McDonald’s said the amended plan is expected to generate less traffic than the previously approved development.

The fast food giant also outlined how the Riverside restaurant would be accessible by walking, cycling and public transport.

Unhealthy eating concerns

Another criticism of the proposed development – raised in both the public consultation  and online – was the apparent promotion of unhealthy eating.

Commenting on Facebook, Gill Mallalieu wrote: “What about a decent healthy eating establishment? We have enough fast foods in Dundee.”

Clark Boles added: “How many fast food outlets do we need in the area?”

If approved, the Riverside premises will be the fourth McDonald’s restaurant in Dundee. Image: McDonald’s.

Responding to concerns over unhealthy food, McDonald’s highlighted that their menu  “includes lower calorie meals which includes salads”.

The report added: “Happy Meals include nutritional snack options such as carrot or apple and grape/fruit bags.”

‘More seagulls as more rubbish’

The public consultation also flagged concerns over the potential increase in litter and rubbish in the Riverside area because of the McDonald’s.

And commenting on social media, Kenneth Simpson wrote: “More seagulls then as more rubbish!”

However, McDonald’s says “it does not condone customers who choose to dispose of its packaging irresponsibly”.

They added that it was “company policy” to conduct a minimum of three litter patrols each day, whereby employees pick up McDonald’s packaging in the area.

McDonald’s added that they will also work with Dundee Airport to ensure there are no safety concerns in relation to litter.

