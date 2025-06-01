McDonald’s responds to Dundee Riverside concerns as application moves forward

McDonald’s has responded to public concerns over plans to build a fourth restaurant in Dundee.

An application has been lodged with the local authority seeking permission for a drive-through premises to be built on land south of Riverside Avenue.

The site was previously earmarked for a 24/7 Burger King and coffee shop drive-through.

Plans for a new Dundee McDonald’s were first unveiled last August but the fast food giant ultimately withdrew the original application following feedback from the council.

The amended application has reduced the number of drive-through units from two down to one and has decreased the floor space of the proposed restaurant.

‘McDonald’s will mean gridlock’

But the news of the latest application has been met with a mixed response from readers of The Courier.

Commenting on our website, ‘Westender’ raised concerns over the potential increase in traffic the development could cause.

They wrote: “McDonald’s and Amazon will mean gridlock.

“Tie in when the schools finish and shift work finishes at Ninewells and the university – you will have mayhem.

“There are plenty of alternative sites, this one will be a disaster.”

Traffic concerns were also noted during a public consultation event held in April.

However, in a report submitted with the application, McDonald’s said the amended plan is expected to generate less traffic than the previously approved development.

The fast food giant also outlined how the Riverside restaurant would be accessible by walking, cycling and public transport.

Unhealthy eating concerns

Another criticism of the proposed development – raised in both the public consultation and online – was the apparent promotion of unhealthy eating.

Commenting on Facebook, Gill Mallalieu wrote: “What about a decent healthy eating establishment? We have enough fast foods in Dundee.”

Clark Boles added: “How many fast food outlets do we need in the area?”

Responding to concerns over unhealthy food, McDonald’s highlighted that their menu “includes lower calorie meals which includes salads”.

The report added: “Happy Meals include nutritional snack options such as carrot or apple and grape/fruit bags.”

‘More seagulls as more rubbish’

The public consultation also flagged concerns over the potential increase in litter and rubbish in the Riverside area because of the McDonald’s.

And commenting on social media, Kenneth Simpson wrote: “More seagulls then as more rubbish!”

However, McDonald’s says “it does not condone customers who choose to dispose of its packaging irresponsibly”.

They added that it was “company policy” to conduct a minimum of three litter patrols each day, whereby employees pick up McDonald’s packaging in the area.

McDonald’s added that they will also work with Dundee Airport to ensure there are no safety concerns in relation to litter.