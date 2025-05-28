Busy Dundee road to shut for three days of roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Busy Dundee road to shut for three days of roadworks

Happyhillock Road will be closed at three locations from June 9

By Lindsey Hamilton
Happyhillock Road. Image: Google Maps
Happyhillock Road. Image: Google Maps

A busy Dundee road is to close for three days next month for roadworks.

Happyhillock Road will be closed in three locations on three different days to allow for maintenance work by Scottish Water.

Diversions will be in place for each closure.

The road will be closed at the following locations:

  • Between Pitkerro Road roundabout and O’Neill Terrace from 9am on Monday  June 9 until 6am on Tuesday  June 10.
  • Between Longcroft Road and the junction with Midmill Road from 9am on Thursday June 12 until 6am on Friday June 13
  • At the Longtown Street junction from 9am on Friday June 13 until 6am on Saturday June 14

The closures are required to allow the repair of several manhole covers.

Drivers are being advised to plan an alternative route.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We appreciate the road closures will cause some disruption for road users and local residents but can only thank them for their patience and understanding while we carry out this essential work.”

More from News

Videos circulating on social media show a group of people arguing and fighting in the street. Image: Supplied
Moment 'gang fight' erupts on Dundee street as police issue statement on social media…
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA.
NHS Fife slammed by watchdog over 'poor handling' over trans row tribunal cost questions
Alex Tunnicliffe
Army sapper faces dismissal after admitting indecent communication with 'child' in Fife
Boxing Day trains for Dundee and Angus
Dundee services disrupted after person hit by train
Phone with 999
Fife Buckfast lout told 999 operator 'I'm the f***ing real deal' and made hostage…
Child eating french fries with nuggets
Fife councillors to be served school dinners after children report feeling hungry
3
St Andrews University principal Sally Mapstone. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University principal revealed catalogue of campus hate incidents in letter to…
Elizabeth Maclean, Perth Provost Xander McDade, Chairperson of the Mòd Pheairt Local Organising Committee, Gillian MacDonald, Cllr Grant Laing Leader of Perth Council and James Maclean.
Gaelic signs and school shinty plan to boost language in Perth and Kinross
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Swallow Roundabout after the changes Picture shows; Swallow Roundabout after the changes. Swallow Roundabout, Dundee. Supplied by Luddon Construction Date; Unknown
7 key questions about controversial Swallow Roundabout changes
3
Paella on the Caley Railway platform at a previous Live@Dun festival. Image: Supplied
Trains and tracks as Angus railway music festival expands this summer

Conversation