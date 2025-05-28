Busy Dundee road to shut for three days of roadworks

A busy Dundee road is to close for three days next month for roadworks.

Happyhillock Road will be closed in three locations on three different days to allow for maintenance work by Scottish Water.

Diversions will be in place for each closure.

The road will be closed at the following locations:

Between Pitkerro Road roundabout and O’Neill Terrace from 9am on Monday June 9 until 6am on Tuesday June 10.

Between Longcroft Road and the junction with Midmill Road from 9am on Thursday June 12 until 6am on Friday June 13

At the Longtown Street junction from 9am on Friday June 13 until 6am on Saturday June 14

The closures are required to allow the repair of several manhole covers.

Drivers are being advised to plan an alternative route.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We appreciate the road closures will cause some disruption for road users and local residents but can only thank them for their patience and understanding while we carry out this essential work.”