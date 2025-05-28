Fife school worker boasted of selling vapes to 11-year-olds and sent explicit Snapchat messages to pupil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife school worker boasted of selling vapes to 11-year-olds and sent explicit Snapchat messages to pupil

A care watchdog found pupil support officer Gillian Sorbie, from Glenrothes urged another child to "keep quiet" about their arrangements.

Gillian Sorbie. Image: LinkedIn
By Andrew Robson

A Fife school worker who boasted of selling vapes to 11-year-olds and sent explicit Snapchat messages to a pupil has been struck off.

Gillian Sorbie also told another pupil to “keep quiet” about their arrangements and was convicted in court of selling a vape to a 12-year-old.

Sorbie, 41, was found to have used “abusive and threatening” language in messages following an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

While employed as a pupil support officer by Fife Council, Sorbie – from Glenrothes – “repeatedly” messaged two school pupils.

The pupils – referred to as AA and BB in the report – were both aged about 12 at the time.

She told The Courier she denies all the claims despite the outcome of both cases against her.

The school where Sorbie worked has not been named to protect the identities of the youngsters.

Pupil support officer called youngster ‘fat’ and asked: ‘You dead yet?’

The SSSC found that Sorbie had sent the following messages to pupil AA in March 2023.

Some of the language in the messages has been censored by The Courier:

  • “Love you too slutbag”
  • “And where were you today. I think you were too scared to come to school today because you knew I was putting you in lunch club”
  • “‘Go suck a f***”
  • “Well that’s what whores do so anytime you feel like it…”
  • “Go to hell”
  • “You dead yet?”
  • “‘Oh go ahead but I’ll stay alive just to piss you off”
  • “OK, off I f*** it’s actually past my bedtime”
  • “Just you wait till tomorrow stupid fat whore”
  • “F*** you, you’re gonna hurt when I see you tomorrow”
  • “I need to go out (sic) my daughter to bed. Try not to kill yourself while I’m gone”
  • “See tomorrow, you’re in lunch club”
  • “F*** you”

The context of these messages being sent to the pupil is not clear.

Meanwhile, the watchdog found Sorbie also sent another pupil – BB – messages on Snapchat between September and October 2023.

Messages reveal Glenrothes woman making plans to meet child and sell them vapes

The messages showed her trying to arrange to meet the pupil to sell them vapes and boasting of selling the electronic cigarettes to 11-year-olds.

The SSSC found Sorbie sent the following messages as part of that exchange:

  • “Are you going to town as well cos I’ll bring a vape for you from round the shop if you are x”
  • “I’m going to get yours in the shop round from me before I head down. Any particular type or flavour you want? x”
  • “What to do is all of you give all the money to one person then that person can jump in my car and I’ll hand over all of the vapes and they can dish them out after I’ve gone. Don’t want to be seen selling you vapes in public so gotta be subtle yk xx”
  • “How many. Got to be kept quiet tho I can’t have folk knowing I’m selling vapes to 11-year-olds lol”
  • “Heading down now x”
  • “Between the old dunes and the bus station”
  • “Lol no worries, I trust you gals not to rat me out xx”

Sorbie further sent the same pupil messages making reference to a penis and said she needed alcohol after “dealing with (a fellow staff member) all year”.

Sorbie sent the messages on the Snapchat app. Image: Shutterstock

Around the same time, she sent a Snapchat message to BB with an image of electronic vapes, with the caption: “Vapes £13 each or two for £20. 4,000 puffs each. Amazing value. DM me if you want any.”

Then, in September 2024, Sorbie admitted a charge of selling a vape to a 12-year-old in Glenrothes on one occasion a year previously.

She was fined £150 following the case at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The SSSC report said: “Your actions risked damaging the mental and emotional health of AA and BB.

“Your actions also risked causing a child physical and emotional harm as that child could become addicted to nicotine.

Probe finds Fife school worker tried to delete messages

“The misconduct raises significant concerns about your values and your ability to work safely and effectively with children.”

The report also said Sorbie had attempted to delete the messages, while a parent of one of the children was trying to save them, in an attempt to conceal her wrongdoing.

The watchdog said Sorbie had offered no insight or apology for her behaviour and had shown “limited” engagement with its investigation.

It found there were no factors in Sorbie’s favour when considering the sanction.

The decision now means Sorbie is banned from any kind of care or social work in Scotland and the appeal period has now ended.

School officer claims she was ‘backed into a corner’ when admitting charge in court

Approached for comment by The Courier, Sorbie denied selling vapes to children.

She said: “I used to sell vapes and children in the school added me on Snapchat.

“They were always asking me to buy them vapes and alcohol – which I would never do.

“The children accused me of selling them vapes, went to the police and I was found guilty – I lost my job and reputation as a result.”

Asked why she had not made representations to the SSSC investigation, Sorbie said: “I don’t know how the process with the SSSC works.

“Also, if I was already found guilty, I thought they’d reach the same conclusion.

Sorbie was found guilty of selling a vape to a 12-year-old. Image: Shutterstock

“It’s all come from the kids. I’ve never said anything abusive or threatening.

“I should have fought the SSSC report but it’s done.”

Sorbie said she had felt “backed into a corner” when admitting the charge of selling the vape to the 12-year-old.

She added: “I couldn’t prove that I hadn’t sold the vapes.”

Fife Council confirmed Sorbie is no longer an employee.

Sharon McKenzie, head of HR, said:  “As a responsible employer, we don’t discuss the individual circumstances of any current or former employees.”

Conversation