ScotRail puts on extra Dundee, Perth and Dunblane trains after Robbie Williams concert – but won’t tell you when they are

Find out when the last services are scheduled for Dundee, Perth and Dunblane.

By Isla Glen
Robbie Williams.
Robbie Williams is performing at Murrayfield. Image: Ian West/PA Wire

Extra trains for fans returning to Dundee, Perth and Dunblane from the Robbie Williams gig in Edinburgh have been confirmed.

The former Take That star will perform at Murrayfield for thousands of revellers on Saturday May 31.

ScotRail says it plans to add extra carriages on services to and from Edinburgh Waverley where possible.

More late services have also been announced for Dundee, Dunblane and Perth.

However, the company did not confirm timings for the additional services.

More trains for Dundee, Perth and Dunblane as ScotRail explains stance

A spokesperson for ScotRail told The Courier: “As with most events, timings of additional services are unadvertised to avoid people leaving it late and heading for the last train.

“There will be a queuing system in place at Haymarket, so customers are encouraged head back to the station promptly when the concert ends and the holding area on Haymarket Terrace where they will be directed to appropriate queue to board the next available service.”

Here are the last scheduled train times, according to the train operator’s app:

Dundee

  • Leaving Haymarket at 11.04pm and arriving at 12.23am

Stops include: Inverkeithing, Kirkcaldy, Markinch, Ladybank, Cupar and Leuchars.

Perth

  • Leaving Haymarket at 11.22pm and arriving at 12.55am

Stops include: North Queensferry, Inverkeithing, Rosyth, Dunfermline City, Dunfermline Queen Margaret, Cowdenbeath, Lochgelly, Cardenden, Glenrothes with Thornton, Markinch and Ladybank.

Dunblane

  • Leaving Haymarket at 11.07pm and arriving at 11.59pm
  • Leaving Haymarket at 11.36pm and arriving at 12.30am

Stops include: Stirling and Bridge of Allan

Gig goers told to buy rail tickets in advance

Fans have been encouraged to arrive early as services will be busy.

They are also being asked to purchase tickets in advance via the ScotRail app.

Gates at Murrayfield will open at 4pm and the gig will begin at 6pm.

Revellers should walk to Haymarket Station after the concert and join the holding area on Haymarket Terrace.

They will then be directed to the appropriate queue.



Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “Everyone at ScotRail is really looking forward to helping people travel to Scottish Gas Murrayfield to see Robbie Williams perform, and we’re thrilled to be able to add more seats and extra late-night trains to help fans enjoy the occasion.

“I’d encourage customers to travel to the stadium early as trains will be much busier than normal.

“Our advice to anyone travelling is to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel to and from the concert.

“Buying return tickets in advance on the ScotRail app will minimise your need to queue and help your day run smoothly.”

