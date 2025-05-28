Moment ‘gang fight’ erupts on Dundee street as police issue statement on social media footage

This is the moment a suspected gang fight erupted on a Dundee street.

Officers sealed off St Clement Place and St Edmund Place in St Mary’s after the rammy broke out on Tuesday afternoon.

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital as a result.

Forensic officers were seen photographing the scene and placing items in evidence bags in the aftermath.

Videos posted on social media, seen by The Courier, show a group of people arguing and fighting before a black Mini car knocks a man down.

Officers remained on nearby St Edmund Terrace on Wednesday morning.

Police have now issued a statement on the footage as they continue to investigate the chaotic incident.

Detectives are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has videos or information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Craig Kelly said: “This type of violence has no place on our streets and we are following positive lines of enquiry to identify and arrest those responsible.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

“We are aware of videos circulating on social media and would ask anyone with information, footage, or who witnessed the incident, to please contact police.

“If you believe you can assist our investigation, or you have any further concerns, please call 101 quoting reference 1587 of May 27.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”