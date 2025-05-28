Moment ‘gang fight’ erupts on Dundee street as police issue statement on social media footage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moment ‘gang fight’ erupts on Dundee street as police issue statement on social media footage

A video shows a group of people arguing and fighting in St Mary's before a car knocks a man down.

By Ellidh Aitken
Videos circulating on social media show a group of people arguing and fighting in the street. Image: Supplied
Videos circulating on social media show a group of people arguing and fighting in the street. Image: Supplied

This is the moment a suspected gang fight erupted on a Dundee street.

Officers sealed off St Clement Place and St Edmund Place in St Mary’s after the rammy broke out on Tuesday afternoon.

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital as a result.

Forensic officers were seen photographing the scene and placing items in evidence bags in the aftermath.

Videos posted on social media, seen by The Courier, show a group of people arguing and fighting before a black Mini car knocks a man down.

The group was seen fighting on St Clement Place. Image: Supplied
A black Mini car was involved. Image: Supplied

Officers remained on nearby St Edmund Terrace on Wednesday morning.

Police have now issued a statement on the footage as they continue to investigate the chaotic incident.

Detectives are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has videos or information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Craig Kelly said: “This type of violence has no place on our streets and we are following positive lines of enquiry to identify and arrest those responsible.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Police on St Edmund Terrace on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A police van on St Edmund Terrace on Wednesday, close to where the fight took place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“We are aware of videos circulating on social media and would ask anyone with information, footage, or who witnessed the incident, to please contact police.

“If you believe you can assist our investigation, or you have any further concerns, please call 101 quoting reference 1587 of May 27.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

