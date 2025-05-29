7 things to do in St Andrews this June – from scoffing shrimp to boogying in the Botanics

Looking for inspiration for events and happening in St Andrews this month? Here are our top picks for June 2025.

1. ShimpWreck pop-up at Dook, West Sands

The popular St Andrews beach cafe welcomes Shimpwreck seafood back to the West Sands following a popular pop-up residency last summer.

The street food experts will be tempting customers with lobster rolls, crab and fries, shrimp and more.

Weekends at Dook also feature live music and DJ sets to add to the sunny seaside vibe.

When: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until June 15,

Where: Dook, West Sands Road, St Andrews KY169JD.

2. Composted, Cambo Gardens

Composted is a new festival of biodegradable ideas at Cambo Gardens. The aim of the festival is to celebrate the life in our compost and how it can benefit our soil and bio-diversity. Various events will run until the end of July including creative and practical workshops.

On June 2 and 3 designer and artist Seb Chaloner will be visiting Cambo to deliver a Com-Posters workshop. Design a poster using natural dyes and the sun. Booking is essential.

When: Until July 26

Where: Cambo Gardens, Kingsbarns, St Andrews, Fife KY16 8QD

3. Re-e-e-mix at the Botanics

A new music event for summer 2025 at St Andrews Botanic Garden, Re-e-e-mix is a great line up of live music and DJs.

Look out for performances from Nikhita, Freddytwospoons, Tom from Le Freak and many more acts taking part in the (hopefully) sunny summer evening gig in the garden.

Catering will be available via a bar from St Andrews Brewing Co and Tuskers Sri Lankan Street Food and there will also be art and craft stalls.

Profits from the event will go back into funding the work of St Andrews Botanic Garden.

When: June 28

Where: St Andrews Botanic Garden, Canongate, St Andrews, KY16 8RT

4. Unearthed Exhibition, St Andrews Museum, Kinburn Park

A glimpse into distant millennia through objects from fossil fish to Viking jewellery. Unearthed is a family friendly exhibition exploring how Scotland was formed, the ancient creatures that lived here and the treasures that inhabitants have left over thousands of years.

Perfect for fans of fossils, dinosaurs and digging into the past. There is also a short film about famous palaeontologist Mary Anning.

There is plenty to see and do:

When: Until September 27

Where: St Andrews Museum, Kinburn Park, St Andrews KY16 9DP

5. South Street Market

The monthly South Street Market brings a mix of local and Scottish makers to St Andrews’ West Port on the first Saturday of the month.

Regular stall holders include fresh produce and food, local and Scottish handmade crafts, homewares and art.

The market has a focus on sustainability and encourages stallholders to ditch single use plastics.

A tree for each market is planted in a Trees for Life tree grove in an effort to offset the carbon footprint of the market.

We have established a tree grove with Trees for Life UK.

When: June 7

Where: West Port, South Street, St Andrews KY16 9EE

6. Fashion in golf lecture, R&A World Golf Museum

Hannah Fleming is the Golf Museum’s Learning & Access Curator. She is the perfect person to share her knowledge of golf heritage.

This event focuses on fashion in golf.

Fashioning an Identity on the Fairways: A history of the game and golfing dress will give the audience the chance to find out how golfers have dressed to embrace practical, cultural and of course, stylistic choices over the years.

When: June 19

Where: The R&A World Golf Museum, Bruce Embankment, St Andrews KY16 9AB

7. Byre Opera presents: Le Vin Herbé, Laidlaw Music Centre

Frank Martin’s treatment of the legend of Tristan and Isolde, Le Vin Herbé, is presented by an ensemble of the finest St Andrews vocalists joined by highly regarded professionals.

Martin wrote Le Vin Herbé as an oratorio rather than a full-blown opera and Byre Opera have chosen to reflect this with an elegant, stripped back production. The performance directed by Kally Lloyd-Jones and music director Michael Downes.

When: June 20, 21 and 22.

Where: Laidlaw Music Centre, Queen’s Terrace, St Andrews KY16 9QF