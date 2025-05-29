Carnoustie chip shop for sale as owner decides to retire

A fish and chip shop in Carnoustie is to be put on the market after its owner decided to retire.

Colin Cooper has run Carnoustie Chippie on the High Street for more than 30 years.

He told The Courier it is time to put his feet up and relax.

Colin said: “I’ve had the shop for 31 years, but I don’t run it anymore. I have a manager and he is now of retirement age as well.

“The shop is going on the market due to him retiring and I am retiring too.”

Colin moved to Carnoustie from London 45 years ago and owned a couple of businesses in the town before the Chippie.

He said: “It’s been a privilege. At the time, there were only two fish and chip shops in Carnoustie. Local residents really took to us.

“We’re situated next door to the Co-op.

“We have been in a very privileged position to have served residents at that end of Carnoustie.”

Carnoustie chip shop owner decides to retire

Listings for the chip shop will become available on Monday. Colin hopes a new owner will be in place by August.

He said: “I’m pretty sure it will continue as a fish and chip shop.

“It will be up to the owners to decide to keep the name, that will be their choice.

“I’d like it to continue as a chippie because, for that end of Carnoustie, it’s well needed without a doubt.”

Customers have raved about the chip shop on Google, with one person calling it “the best” in Carnoustie and Monifieth.

Colin said: “Being in the shop for 31 years, I consider it to be a long time.

“People have come from far and near.

“We were very popular when Carnoustie had The Open Championship last (in 2018). To celebrate we sold fried salmon which was really popular.

“We’ve been here a long time and we’ll miss the people, who I know as regular customers. I hope they’ll miss us too.

“I’m definitely going to be putting my feet up, so to speak.”