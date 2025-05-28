Plan to build homes on site of former Kirkcaldy shopping centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Plan to build homes on site of former Kirkcaldy shopping centre

Kingdom Housing Association would own the homes where Postings Shopping Centre once stood.

By Ben MacDonald
The former Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy.
The former shopping centre is now an unused brownfield site. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Plans to build homes on the former site of Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy have been revealed.

Housing developer Cruden has unveiled a mixture of properties, including for the over 55s.

There would be one, two and three-bedroom flats in blocks and colony houses in a maisonette style.

Kingdom Housing Association would own the homes alongside Fife Council.

The centre closed in 2021. Image: Andy Lafferty

It is hoped the development would help breathe new life into the town centre.

The proposal has been submitted to Fife Council, with two public consultation events taking place on June 18 and August 26 at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

It is hoped a formal planning application will be submitted to the council in the autumn.

Postings opened in 1981 and served customers for 40 years, before being demolished in 2023.

New Kirkcaldy homes to combat ‘Fife housing emergency’

Cruden spokesperson Rory Stephens said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward these much-needed affordable homes to Kirkcaldy for Kingdom Housing Association.

“Regenerating this current brownfield site will bring vitality to the town centre, supporting local businesses and encouraging greater connectivity through the site to the high street.

“Through the consultation process, we are looking forward to receiving input from the local community, who will play a key part in shaping our proposals.”

The site has sat vacant since the demolition. Image: Orbit Communications

Tricia Hill, development and sustainability director at Kingdom Housing Association, added: “The new homes in Kirkcaldy will bring much-needed new affordable homes to the area in an accessible town centre location.

“We are looking forward to working with Cruden on this much-anticipated development, which will deliver homes for Kingdom and Fife Council, helping to address the current housing emergency.”

More from News

Pink paint has been used to vandalise an Oor Wullie statue in Dundee City Centre. Image: Logan Hutchison/DC Thomson
Dundee Oor Wullie statue targeted by vandalism
2
A vehicle fire has closed the A85 between Crieff and Gilmerton. Image: Google Maps
Vehicle fire closes major road near Crieff for nearly two hours
Police closed Newburgh High Street. Image: Supplied
Newburgh High Street reopens after major police response to earlier incident
Conic Hill
Person hospitalised after medical emergency at Stirlingshire beauty spot
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Flipping the bird and stealing from a sex worker
Travellers at Clatto Country Park in Dundee.
Dundee council taking legal action after travellers pitch up at two city parks
6
Joseph Nicholson
Dundee groomer caught in undercover police sting
The northbound A9 approach to the Broxden Roundabout near Perth.
Major roadworks planned on A9 approach to Perth's Broxden Roundabout
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Gillian Sorbie, a Fife school support worker who has been struck off by the SSSC Picture shows; Gillian Sorbie, a Fife school support worker who has been struck off by the SSSC. NA. Supplied by LinkedIn Date; Unknown
Fife school worker boasted of selling vapes to 11-year-olds and sent explicit Snapchat messages…
Travellers parked on Western Edge Park play area in Perth.
Council issues legal threat to Travellers with 11 vehicles next to Perth play area

Conversation