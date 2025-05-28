Plan to build homes on site of former Kirkcaldy shopping centre

Plans to build homes on the former site of Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy have been revealed.

Housing developer Cruden has unveiled a mixture of properties, including for the over 55s.

There would be one, two and three-bedroom flats in blocks and colony houses in a maisonette style.

Kingdom Housing Association would own the homes alongside Fife Council.

It is hoped the development would help breathe new life into the town centre.

The proposal has been submitted to Fife Council, with two public consultation events taking place on June 18 and August 26 at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

It is hoped a formal planning application will be submitted to the council in the autumn.

Postings opened in 1981 and served customers for 40 years, before being demolished in 2023.

New Kirkcaldy homes to combat ‘Fife housing emergency’

Cruden spokesperson Rory Stephens said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward these much-needed affordable homes to Kirkcaldy for Kingdom Housing Association.

“Regenerating this current brownfield site will bring vitality to the town centre, supporting local businesses and encouraging greater connectivity through the site to the high street.

“Through the consultation process, we are looking forward to receiving input from the local community, who will play a key part in shaping our proposals.”

Tricia Hill, development and sustainability director at Kingdom Housing Association, added: “The new homes in Kirkcaldy will bring much-needed new affordable homes to the area in an accessible town centre location.

“We are looking forward to working with Cruden on this much-anticipated development, which will deliver homes for Kingdom and Fife Council, helping to address the current housing emergency.”