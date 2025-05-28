Burnt-out car found in woods may be linked to Dundee street fight

A burnt-out car found dumped in woods on the outskirts of Dundee may have been involved in a street fight.

Police are investigating whether the car, found at Baldovan Woods in Strathmartine, was used in the St Mary’s rammy.

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital after the suspected gang fight on St Clement Place.

Video footage of the incident has since been shared online, while police say they are following several positive lines of inquiry.

One line of investigation is whether the car – thought to be a Mini – found at Baldovan Woods is connected to the fight.

CID officers investigate burnt-out car amid Dundee street fight probe

It was discovered at around 4.10pm on Tuesday, about two-and-a-half hours after the fight took place.

CID officers visited the scene, just off Craigmill Road, on Wednesday morning.

The Courier’s reporter James Simpson, who visited the scene on Wednesday, said: “I saw CID inspecting the area around the burnt-out wreck.

“The car is destroyed and the ground surrounding it is absolutely scorched.

“CID were making inquiries at nearby houses at around 10.20am.”

A police spokesperson said: “Inquiries to establish whether this is related to the earlier disturbance are ongoing.”

Detective Inspector Craig Kelly said: “This type of violence has no place on our streets and we are following positive lines of inquiry to identify and arrest those responsible.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

“We are aware of videos circulating on social media and would ask anyone with information, footage, or who witnessed the incident, to please contact police.

“If you believe you can assist our investigation, or you have any further concerns, please call 101 quoting reference 1587 of May 27.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”