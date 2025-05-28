Cupar minor injuries unit closure confirmed amid public ‘angst’ and disappointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cupar minor injuries unit closure confirmed amid public ‘angst’ and disappointment

Cupar councillor Margaret Kennedy outlined the community's concerns over the decision, which some believe was a done deal.

By Claire Warrender
Councillor Margaret Kennedy did not support the Cupar minor injuries unit closure
Cupar councillor Margaret Kennedy opposed the minor injury unit closure. Image: Supplied.

The Cupar minor injuries unit will close on July 17, despite a community campaign to save it.

All north east Fife minor injuries services will be based at St Andrews Community Hospital.

The move includes the x-ray service.

Adamson Hospital in Cupar houses the town's minor injuries unit
 The minor injuries unit at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, will close. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Health and social care chiefs say running two minor injuries units (MIU) amid staff shortages is no longer sustainable.

And while the move will save £140,000, they insist money-saving is not the main factor.

However, Cupar councillor Margaret Kennedy said: “I absolutely do not support this.”

Ms Kennedy is a member of the Integration Joint Board, which made the closure decision on Wednesday morning.

She said the proposal had caused public tensions and “a fair amount of angst”.

And she added: “It beggars belief we have got to this position.”

Fears over transport and 1,500 new houses

Ms Kennedy claimed the staffing problems were foreseeable.

And while she welcomed an announcement of future investment for Adamson Hospital, it did not quell her concerns.

The Lib Dem councillor said the decision “flies in the face” of previous assurances over the hospital’s future as a diagnostic centre.

Cupar councillor Margaret Kennedy opposed the minor injuries unit closure. Image: Supplied.

“Because of that, there is a distinct lack of confidence locally, particularly in light of the large deficits within the health and social care partnership and NHS Fife,” she added.

Community concerns also include the impact on health services of the huge Cupar North planning application, which could bring 1,500 new houses to the town.

And fears over public transport were also raised, with buses taking up to an hour to reach the St Andrews hospital.

Disappointment and claims of a ‘done deal’

Fellow Cupar councillor John Caffrey fears the minor injuries unit closure was a done deal long before the item reached Wednesday’s meeting.

However, his last-ditch attempts to remove it from the agenda to allow for further investigations failed.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said the proposal had caused ‘deep anxiety’ in Cupar.

“This decision is deeply disappointing and one I remain opposed to,” he said.

Mr Rennie has now pledged to work to ensure the promises made about the Adamson’s future are kept.

Minor injuries unit ‘not the place for a heart attack’

Despite the fears, NHS Fife medical director Chris McKenna said moving to a single MIU at St Andrews is the right thing to do.

“The data suggests it would be better value and a better use of resource to have it sited at one hospital,” he said.

NHS Fife medical director Dr Chris McKenna backed the closure of the Cupar minor injuries unit.

But the community consultation process highlighted several issues which will now be addressed.

As a result, services for frail elderly people will be enhanced at Adamson Hospital.

Meanwhile, a communications plan will be drawn up to inform the public what a minor injury actually is.

“A minor injury unit is there to deal with cuts and sprains and that kind of thing,” Dr McKenna said.

“It’s not the right place to be if you are having a heart attack.”

