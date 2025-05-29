From Kyiv to the Kelpies as Angus dad who fled Ukraine invasion tackles charity abseil

A brave Angus dad who was forced to flee his home in Ukraine is hoping to conquer his fear of heights by abseiling down The Kelpies.

Lloyd Gwishiri from Brechin is taking on the fundraiser for charity Children First.

He became a trustee of the organisation after his family was forced to leave their home in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in 2022.

The personal experience of fleeing the Russian invasion inspired Lloyd to become involved with Children First.

And he is curious about abseiling down the massive equine sculptures having never actually seen them in real life.

Traumatic experience for Brechin family

Lloyd said: “The experience of leaving Ukraine was quite traumatising for anyone who went through it at the time.

“It was hard going through the steps of moving from country to country via public transport. It was quite intense.”

The family eventually settled in Brechin. Lloyd has been keen to get involved in more fundraising work after becoming active in the local community.

He is a popular coach at Brechin Boxing Club.

After joining Children First as a board member nine months ago, he said taking on the Kelpies would be a “fun and interesting adventure”.

The exciting challenge involves climbing inside the world’s largest equine sculptures through a maze of ladders, cables and suspended platforms.

Participants emerge to enjoy the spectacular view right from the horse’s mouth.

After conquering the Kelpies, Lloyd will then drop back to the ground.

Lloyd is calling on other daredevils to join him on June 7.

He said: “I’m terrified of heights.

“I’ve seen photographs of the Kelpies and I’ve been planning to go there. But I’ve never seen the Kelpies in person.

“I’m really looking forward to the experience.”

Lloyd added: “I know the challenges Children First are facing to raise funds. That was reason enough for me to participate and do whatever else I can for the charity.

“So many children and families tell us that the support they get from Children First is a lifeline.”

To sign up to the Kelpies’ Challenge and support Children First visit childrenfirst.org.uk/events or call 0345 10 80 111.