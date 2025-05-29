From Kyiv to the Kelpies as Angus dad who fled Ukraine invasion tackles charity abseil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

From Kyiv to the Kelpies as Angus dad who fled Ukraine invasion tackles charity abseil

Lloyd Gwishiri aims to conquer his fear of heights to raise money for Children First by abseiling from the world's tallest equine sculptures.

By Graham Brown
Charity abseilers will emerge from the mouth of one of the Kelpies. Image: Supplied
Charity abseilers will emerge from the mouth of one of the Kelpies. Image: Supplied

A brave Angus dad who was forced to flee his home in Ukraine is hoping to conquer his fear of heights by abseiling down The Kelpies.

Lloyd Gwishiri from Brechin is taking on the fundraiser for charity Children First.

He became a trustee of the organisation after his family was forced to leave their home in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in 2022.

Lloyd Gwishiri fled Ukraine to settle in Brechin.
Lloyd Gwishiri fled Ukraine in 2022 to settle in Brechin with his family. Image: Supplied

The personal experience of fleeing the Russian invasion inspired Lloyd to become involved with Children First.

And he is curious about abseiling down the massive equine sculptures having never actually seen them in real life.

Traumatic experience for Brechin family

Lloyd said: “The experience of leaving Ukraine was quite traumatising for anyone who went through it at the time.

“It was hard going through the steps of moving from country to country via public transport. It was quite intense.”

The family eventually settled in Brechin. Lloyd has been keen to get involved in more fundraising work after becoming active in the local community.

He is a popular coach at Brechin Boxing Club.

After joining Children First as a board member nine months ago, he said taking on the Kelpies would be a “fun and interesting adventure”.

The exciting challenge involves climbing inside the world’s largest equine sculptures through a maze of ladders, cables and suspended platforms.

Participants emerge to enjoy the spectacular view right from the horse’s mouth.

After conquering the Kelpies, Lloyd will then drop back to the ground.

Lloyd is calling on other daredevils to join him on June 7.

He said: “I’m terrified of heights.

“I’ve seen photographs of the Kelpies and I’ve been planning to go there. But I’ve never seen the Kelpies in person.

“I’m really looking forward to the experience.”

Lloyd added: “I know the challenges Children First are facing to raise funds. That was reason enough for me to participate and do whatever else I can for the charity.

“So many children and families tell us that the support they get from Children First is a lifeline.”

To sign up to the Kelpies’ Challenge and support Children First visit childrenfirst.org.uk/events or call 0345 10 80 111.

 

More from News

Part of the Carnoustie wall collapsed onto the rail line. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Transport police conclude probe into Carnoustie rail line caravan chaos
Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie is suing NHS Fife
EXCLUSIVE: Maximum NHS Fife payout to nurse at centre of trans tribunal revealed
The collapsed building near the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
SSEN 'needs to provide answers' on cause of Dundee Overgate explosion
Perth residents and politicians gathered at Perth Leisure Pool on Saturday to Say No to Thimblerow leisure pool plans. Image: Richard Wilkins
Council accused of prioritising new homes over leisure future in Perth
Thomas McPhee
Perthshire chef jailed for 'repugnant' historical sexual abuse
The £1 million Angus fund could help tackle coastal erosion at Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New council power team to hold on to £1m SNP fighting fund for Angus…
Woodland Gardens Caravan and Camping Site is for sale
Adults-only caravan and camping site in Fife put up for sale
There's lots going on in St Andrews this June. Image: DC Thomson.
7 things to do in St Andrews this June - from scoffing shrimp to…
Aerial view of Perth harbour on River Tay
Perth Harbour closure saga costs taxpayers £600k, claims top councillor
Big Boss, St Andrews
St Andrews takeaway boss on trial over sexual assault allegations

Conversation